Gov. Cooper, GOP reach deal on NC school reopening

Bryce Joseph, center, and Sonny Lehdo, left, work pre-calculus blended class at Millbrook High School Wednesday morning, February 17, 2021. Wednesday is the the first day of face-to-face classes since March 2020 for Wake County high school students. ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and leaders of the Republican-led state legislature have reached an agreement to reopen the state’s K-12 public schools to full-time daily instruction. Once Cooper signs a bill into law, schools could reopen immediately.

Cooper and Senate leader Phil Berger, an Eden Republican, made the announcement during an in-person press conference in downtown Raleigh Wednesday morning. The deal will allow school districts to provide full-time, daily in-person instruction to all their students.

The new legislation could pass the General Assembly later Wednesday, through a “gut and amend” bill process that fast-tracks it.

“We have reached what we think is a fair compromise that will move many students to full-time instruction,” Berger said at the press conference.

Elementary schools will be required to open under Plan A, which is full-time, in-person learning.

Middle schools and high schools will have the option to open under Plan A or Plan B, which has more social distancing. Previously, middle schools and high schools have been limited to Plan B, which school leaders say has prevented them from offering daily in-person classes to older students.

Most of the state’s middle school and high school students haven’t had daily in-person instruction since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Cooper would be able to put restrictions on a school district if needed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools under Plan A would be required to partner with the ABC Science Collaborative to share anonymous data. Special needs students would be able to choose Plan A or B. All students will continue to have a virtual option if their families choose it.

The bill is likely to go to the Senate floor for a vote later Wednesday. Then it needs to pass the House. Once signed into law, school districts would have a maximum of 21 days to open, but could also open immediately.

There have been months of disagreement between Cooper and Republican lawmakers about how to reopen schools that have been in remote learning. Berger said Tuesday that their new deal would make Senate Bill 37, the schools reopening bill that Cooper vetoed, moot.

While most K-12 public school districts currently offer at least some form of in-person education, not all schools do, and not all of those which are open offer full-time, daily instruction. It has been nearly a year since Cooper first closed schools as the pandemic spread in North Carolina.

