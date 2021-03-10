Politics & Government
Here’s what NC individuals, families and governments can expect from COVID relief bill
As many as 9.1 million North Carolina residents will receive some federal economic stimulus checks as part of the COVID-19 relief bill passed by Democrats in the U.S. House on Wednesday.
The $1.9 trillion package, which passed the Senate on Saturday, is President Joe Biden’s top legislative priority. He is expected to sign it Friday.
Americans could see additional money in their checking accounts before the end of the month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
“The first batch of payments will go to all taxpayers who provided direct deposit in their 2019 or 2020 returns, followed by taxpayers who didn’t provide that information, but for whom the IRS has payment information from other programs,” she said Tuesday.
Under the American Rescue Plan, as the legislation is called, a family of four could receive $5,600 — or $1,400 per person. The bill also includes $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits, which run through Labor Day, and monthly child-credit payments of $250 to $300 beginning this summer.
More than 6.5 million North Carolina adults and 2.6 million children in the state will receive all or part of the stimulus checks, according to an analysis by The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
The full $1,400 checks will go to individuals earning less than $75,000, heads of households earning less than $112,500 and joint filers earning less than $150,000. The payments are reduced more quickly than in previous packages, and those earning more than $80,000 (individuals) or $160,000 (joint filers) will not receive any stimulus.
Each dependent will also receive a $1,400 check.
“The American Rescue Plan will deliver needed aid to individuals, families, workers, businesses, and health care systems. I’m proud that this Congress has taken such swift action to get this important work done,” said Rep. Deborah Ross, a Wake County Democrat.
Child tax credit
The bill also includes a revamped and increased child tax credit, pushing it from its current $2,000 to $3,000 per child and $3,600 for children under the age of 6. Instead of the typical credit on annual income tax returns, the government will send monthly checks beginning in July and through the end of the year with the rest available as a tax credit on the 2021 return.
The credit is only for one year, though some Democrats are already pushing to make it permanent.
More than 40% of North Carolina children live in poor or low-income households, according to advocacy group NC Child. That includes 60% of Black children and 64% of Latino children, said Michelle Hughes, executive director of NC Child.
“This plan is really a game-changer for North Carolina kids. We’ve not really seen public policy addressing poverty on this scale in our lifetimes,” Hughes said. “It will lift millions of children out of poverty and dramatically improve the trajectory of their lives and improve outcomes for them.”
More than 2.1 million North Carolina adults and nearly 2.5 million children stand to benefit from the credit, according to The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
The credit is available to individuals making less than $75,000 or joint filers making less than $150,000. The credit also extends to more lower-income families with little or no tax liabilities who previously weren’t receiving the credit.
“Child poverty is seen and perceived as this intractable problem that is just with us. It’s just something we have in our communities. But really it’s a policy choice that we’re making,” said Hughes, who has been working in the field since the mid-1990s. “You can make a different policy choice and really impact child poverty in an enormous and significant way.”
Partisan differences
New polling indicates that the measure is popular with voters across party lines despite unified opposition from Republicans in Congress.
Republican lawmakers have argued that the package is not targeted enough and contains spending that is not related to COVID-19 relief. Some of the money in the bill for schools, for example, won’t be spent until 2028.
“What the American people need is targeted, temporary relief that is directly related to COVID,” Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Denver Republican, said after the first House vote.
The bill passed Wednesday on a party-line, 220-211 vote. A previous version had passed the House in late February with all five North Carolina Democrats voting in favor of the package and all eight North Carolina Republicans voting against it. A slightly different version passed in the Senate along party lines with Republican Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis voting against the legislation.
The bill includes additional money for states that expand Medicaid and subsidies to help people buy health insurance, billions for food, rent and mortgage assistance and nearly $200 billion for education from child care through higher education. Republicans want the money directed toward schools that are open or reopening.
Tillis said there is more than $1 trillion in unspent funds from previous bipartisan coronavirus relief bills.
“Unfortunately, Democrats have managed to turn the one uniting force in Congress into just another partisan, divisive political issue of the day,” Tillis said.
Money for state and local governments
The bill also includes $350 billion for state and local governments, many of which are enjoying surprising surpluses during the coronavirus pandemic.
North Carolina is scheduled to receive nearly $9 billion in aid for state government ($5.2 billion), metro cities ($672 million), other non-county governments ($682 million) and county governments ($2 billion) as well as $277 million for capital projects.
The following are estimated amounts for cities and counties provided by congressional Democrats:
|City
|$ in millions
|Asheville
|26.1
|Burlington
|11.76
|Cary
|17.32
|Chapel Hill
|10.41
|Charlotte
|148.94
|Concord
|16.96
|Durham
|50.96
|Fayetteville
|38.25
|Gastonia
|16.37
|Goldsboro
|8.75
|Greensboro
|56.34
|Greenville
|24.38
|Hickory
|8.25
|High Point
|23.42
|Jacksonville
|9.3
|Kannapolis
|9.76
|Lenoir
|3.65
|Morganton
|3.72
|New Bern
|6.45
|Raleigh
|79.58
|Rocky Mount
|13.13
|Salisbury
|7.16
|Wilmington
|25.93
|Winston-Salem
|55.12
|County
|$ in millions
|Alamance
|32.88
|Alexander
|7.27
|Alleghany County
|2.16
|Anson County
|4.74
|Ashe County
|5.28
|Avery County
|3.41
|Beaufort County
|9.11
|Bertie County
|3.67
|Bladen County
|6.35
|Brunswick County
|27.7
|Buncombe County
|50.66
|Burke County
|17.55
|Cabarrus County
|41.98
|Caldwell County
|15.94
|Camden County
|2.11
|Carteret County
|13.47
|Caswell County
|4.38
|Catawba County
|30.94
|Chatham County
|14.44
|Cherokee County
|5.55
|Chowan County
|2.7
|Clay County
|2.18
|Cleveland County
|19
|Columbus County
|10.77
|Craven County
|19.81
|Cumberland County
|65.07
|Currituck County
|5.38
|Dare County
|7.18
|Davidson County
|32.51
|Davie County
|8.31
|Duplin County
|11.39
|Durham County
|62.35
|Edgecombe County
|9.98
|Forsyth County
|74.14
|Franklin County
|13.51
|Gaston County
|43.55
|Gates County
|2.24
|Graham County
|1.64
|Granville County
|11.72
|Greene County
|4.09
|Guilford County
|104.18
|Halifax County
|9.7
|Harnett County
|26.37
|Haywood County
|12.09
|Henderson County
|22.77
|Hertford County
|4.59
|Hoke County
|10.71
|Hyde County
|0.96
|Iredell County
|35.26
|Jackson County
|8.52
|Johnston County
|40.6
|Jones County
|1.83
|Lee County
|11.98
|Lenoir County
|10.85
|Lincoln County
|16.7
|McDowell County
|8.87
|Macon County
|6.95
|Madison County
|4.22
|Martin County
|4.35
|Mecklenburg County
|215.35
|Mitchell County
|2.9
|Montgomery County
|5.27
|Moore County
|19.57
|Nash County
|18.29
|New Hanover County
|45.47
|Northampton County
|3.78
|Onslow County
|38.39
|Orange County
|28.8
|Pamlico County
|2.47
|Pasquotank County
|7.72
|Pender County
|12.23
|Perquimans County
|2.61
|Person County
|7.66
|Pitt County
|35.05
|Polk County
|4.02
|Randolph County
|27.86
|Richmond County
|8.69
|Robeson County
|25.33
|Rockingham County
|17.65
|Rowan County
|27.56
|Rutherford County
|13
|Sampson County
|12.32
|Scotland County
|6.75
|Stanly County
|12.18
|Stokes County
|8.84
|Surry County
|13.92
|Swain County
|2.77
|Transylvania County
|6.67
|Tyrrell County
|0.78
|Union County
|46.52
|Vance County
|8.64
|Wake County
|215.62
|Warren County
|3.83
|Washington County
|2.25
|Watauga County
|10.9
|Wayne County
|23.88
|Wilkes County
|13.27
|Wilson County
|15.86
|Yadkin County
|7.31
|Yancey County
|3.5
