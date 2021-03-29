New ad attacks NC’s Madison Cawthorn, saying ‘his lies encouraged a deadly attack’

A group that opposes former President Donald Trump is dialing up the pressure on GOP lawmakers who objected to the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, including first-term North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn.

The Republican Accountability Project is spending $1 million on a new round of TV and digital ads criticizing six GOP members of Congress the group says “encouraged a deadly attack” on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Electoral College votes were being counted.

In addition to Cawthorn, the ads target Reps. Kevin McCarthy of California, who is the House GOP leader, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, and Mo Brooks of Alabama, who is running for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat.

“We remember how Madison Cawthorn lied about the 2020 election results,” the narrator of the ad that focuses on the North Carolina Republican says. “We remember that he voted to overturn the will of American voters. And we remember how his lies encouraged a deadly attack on our nation’s Capitol.

“He hopes we’ll forget. We won’t,” the narrator continues. “If Madison Cawthorn, won’t support democracy, we won’t support him.”

Cawthorn voted against certification of the election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania on Jan. 6, after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol to interrupt the certification process. At least five people, including a police officer, died as a result of the attack.

Cawthorn spoke at Trump’s rally earlier on Jan. 6, telling the crowd it had “some fight in it.”

“The Democrats with all the fraud they have done in this election. The Republicans hiding and not fighting. They are trying to silence your voice,” Cawthorn told the crowd on Jan. 6. “Make no mistake about it, they do not want you to be heard.”

The new ads are part of a broader push from the Republican Accountability Project, which plans to spend $50 million in the 2022 election cycle, to weaken Trump and his allies. The group has pledged to protect Republicans who voted for impeachment, and may support primary challengers to pro-Trump lawmakers.

“It is about creating an awareness that what they did was a violation,” said Sarah Longwell, the founder of the Republican Accountability Project. “Lying about the election being stolen, that it is disqualifying, and that they shouldn’t be allowed to just pretend that it didn’t happen.

The commercials are set to begin running Monday on CNN and on digital platforms such as Facebook and YouTube. They will also air later in local news media markets in the lawmakers’ districts.

Spokespersons for the lawmakers declined to provide comment on the ads.

The anti-Trump group previously paid for billboards calling on more than a dozen congressional Republicans to resign. Cawthorn, who represents far-western North Carolina, and Rep. Dan Bishop of Charlotte were targeted in that campaign.

Longwell said they are starting with ads against the more high-profile GOP lawmakers who objected to the election results and will eventually target all of them.

The Republican Accountability Project consists of former GOP officials and operatives who oppose the party’s direction under Trump. Republican leaders have criticized the group and other ‘Never Trump’ organizations for essentially acting as vehicles that benefit Democrats.