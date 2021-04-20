This 4/20, NC has growing momentum for changing marijuana laws. But will it matter?

It’s the unofficial stoner’s holiday of April 20, also known as 4/20, and North Carolina remains one of the few states in the nation where there’s no legal way for anyone to toke up.

For some, that’s a good thing. But for most, it ought to change.

A recent survey of voters around the state by the Elon University Poll found 73% of North Carolina voters think the state should at least legalize medical marijuana, and only 18% definitely want to keep it fully illegal. The other 9% hadn’t made up their minds on medical marijuana, or didn’t want to say.

A majority also said they support completely legalizing weed — even for recreational use, not just medical use.

Of course, public polling doesn’t always translate into political action. But this year, supporters might have something to celebrate.

There’s growing bipartisan — some might even say “joint” — support for it at the General Assembly. There’s also been some movement among police and prosecutors to make local changes in their cities or counties.

But at the same time, North Carolina also continues to ban the ballot referendum tool through which people in other Southern states have legalized marijuana.

With so many moving pieces, it can be complicated to follow. So here are some of the biggest stories we’ve written about where marijuana reforms stand in North Carolina:

What’s this about bipartisan support?

At the state legislature, Democrats have been filing different versions of weed legalization or decriminalization bills for the past few years, just see them go down in blazes. But this year, some conservatives have started to change their tone.

Republican Sen. Bill Rabon of Brunswick County, who is one of the most powerful lawmakers in the state, sponsored a medical marijuana bill earlier this month. His support doesn’t mean it will pass. But it does make the proposal more realistic, in the Republican-controlled legislature, than the Democrats’ bills.

Looking at public polling, it makes sense. While 73% of all voters in the Elon Poll supported medical marijuana, that also included two-thirds of Republicans. And broken down by age level, the poll also found a majority of every generation — Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Baby Boomers and older generations — all support medical marijuana.

Every age group also had majority support for recreational marijuana in that poll, except for those over 65.

What bills are out there?

There are seven different marijuana reform bills at the legislature this year. The News & Observer previously wrote about most of them.

Some would completely legalize weed: HB 576 and SB 646.

Some would legalize only medical marijuana: SB 669 and SB 711.

Others would decriminalize but not legalize weed: HB 290, SB 483 and SB 656.

People interested in tracking those bills the rest of the year, to see if they make any progress, can find updates using the bill numbers.

Legalization versus decriminalization

Legalization would lead to the eventual opening of pot dispensaries and would allow farmers to grow marijuana under certain regulations. Having dispensaries would also allow the government to regulate the quality of marijuana that people can buy, plus collect tax revenue from it.

Decriminalization wouldn’t do any of that. It would just make it so that it’s no longer a crime for people to have small amounts of marijuana. They would still be fined if caught with it, but it would be like getting a traffic ticket; they wouldn’t be arrested or have a criminal record. And they’d still have to buy it illegally from a dealer, since dispensaries wouldn’t be allowed to open.

Why haven’t voters signed a petition to vote on it?

That isn’t allowed in North Carolina.

Many states allow a proposal to go up for a vote during an election, even if the legislature doesn’t sign off, as long as it has enough popular support to get a certain number of signatures before the election. But not North Carolina, where the legislature alone can add things to the ballot.

That’s how most other Southern states with medical marijuana laws have done it. In Mississippi for example, voters passed a medical marijuana ballot initiative last year with 73.7% support — nearly identical to the support the Elon Poll found for it in North Carolina.

