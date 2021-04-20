NC House Speaker Tim Moore orders removal of fellow Republican from leadership role

Rep. Julia Howard (R), left, talks to Rep. William Brawley (R), on the House floor during legislative session in Raleigh on July 31, 2014. cseward@newsobserver.com

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore removed fellow Republican Rep. Julia Howard from her position as a senior finance committee chair Tuesday.

The move comes after Howard, one of the longest-serving members of North Carolina’s General Assembly, publicly opposed a bill that was backed by Moore and would give tax breaks to businesses that received federal coronavirus relief money from the Paycheck Protection Program.

If the bill is signed into law, Moore is one of a number of lawmakers who would benefit from the bill’s passage, as he owns his own business that received a loan.

“At the direction of the speaker we removed Howard from the finance committee and added her to the appropriations committee,” House Principal Clerk James White told The News & Observer.

The N&O was not able to reach Howard or Moore early Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

