Trump to headline NC Republicans’ state convention this summer

Former President Donald Trump is returning to North Carolina.

Trump, who carried the state in both of his presidential campaigns, will speak at the North Carolina Republican Party’s 2021 state convention in Greenville. Trump will speak June 5 at 6 p.m.

Trump, who lost the 2020 election, has not ruled out a third presidential bid in 2024.

“President Trump won North Carolina in 2016 by promising to put America First, and he won North Carolina in 2020 by keeping that promise,” NCGOP chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement. “President Trump delivered real results for North Carolina by rebuilding the military, standing strong against China, and unleashing the American Economy.”

“We are honored to welcome President Trump to our convention as the Republican Party launches our campaign to retake Congress and the Senate in the 2022 midterms.”

Trump made frequent stops in North Carolina as president and, especially, in the 2016 and 2020 campaigns. Trump won 49.9% of the North Carolina vote in 2020, collecting more than 2.7 million votes. In 2016, when he won the White House, Trump won 49.8% of the vote and 2.3 million votes in the state.

The NCGOP state convention is June 3 through June 6 at the Greenville Convention Center. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, considered a potential 2024 candidate, is also speaking at the event. A VIP reception will be held before Trump’s speech on June 6.

Trump’s hold on the state party is strong. The group censured U.S. Sen. Richard Burr for his vote to convict Trump at his second impeachment trial in February.

“We felt it was important for the party to make a statement that we disagree with the vote,” Whatley said at the time. “The overwhelming sentiment was disapproval of the senator’s vote.”

Two of the three prominent 2022 Republican U.S. Senate candidates have made trips to South Florida to meet with Trump. Former Rep. Mark Walker and Rep. Ted Budd met with Trump, and each said Trump offered support in their bids to replace Burr, who is retiring. Lara Trump, Trump’s daughter-in-law and a North Carolina native, is also considering a bid.

