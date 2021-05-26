End extra federal benefits for NC’s unemployed workers, Burr and Tillis tell Cooper

North Carolina’s Republican U.S. senators want their state to stop receiving expanded federal unemployment benefits.

Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, in a letter to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, said the federal unemployment insurance on top of state benefits is hurting business owners across the state who are “struggling to hire enough workers to reopen this summer.”

Many states, including South Carolina, have said they will stop participating in the $300-per-week federal unemployment insurance program before it is scheduled to expire in September.

“The governor should immediately end expanded federal unemployment insurance and focus on incentives to encourage more people to return to the workforce,” Burr and Tillis wrote.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate dropped to 5% in April, the seventh consecutive month in which the rate fell. The rate was 3.9% in March of 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic led to an economic shutdown — and pushed the rate to 13.5% in April and May 2020.

“We are still far away from reaching our pre-pandemic unemployment level, and it’s not because of a lack of jobs,” Burr and Tillis wrote. “Dismissing these concerns by telling employers to ‘pay more’ demonstrates an ignorance of the math at play.”

North Carolina has some of the country’s lowest state unemployment benefits, after cuts put in place when Tillis was speaker of the North Carolina House. The unemployment system was facing a multi-billion-dollar deficit after the job losses of the Great Recession. Republican lawmakers were able to turn that deficit into a surplus by cutting benefits instead of raising rates on businesses.

Work requirements, signing bonuses

In an executive order issued Friday, Cooper reinstated pre-pandemic requirements for people seeking unemployment benefits, including proving they are looking for work.

Cooper ordered the state’s commerce department to establish an “incentive program for jobless workers who find and maintain employment.” It’s possible that ends up looking like a plan Republican state lawmakers proposed just a day before Cooper’s order, which would use federal unemployment funding to pay unemployed North Carolinians as much as $1,500 if they get a job.

A Cooper spokeswoman told The News & Observer he was open to that idea and wants people to get back to work.

Republicans said Wednesday, however, that they are expecting pushback from the Biden administration on that plan and want Congress to step in and help make it happen.

“It’s either paying somebody to not work, or paying them to work,” said Sen. Ted Alexander, a Shelby Republican. “And we need to get our economy going again.”

Burr and Tillis said the work requirements are “not enough.” They wrote that paying more is not feasible for many businesses and not working for others.

“Even if a small business could afford to pay the progressives’ ideal of $15 per hour — and most can’t — it still wouldn’t be enough,” the senators wrote. “A person making $15 an hour earns $600 for a 40-hour work week; expanded federal UI (unemployment insurance) pays up to $650 for a zero-hour work week. It’s no wonder so many have delayed returning to work as long as possible.”

Burr and Tillis voted against the American Rescue Plan — President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package — in March, which extended the $300 federal unemployment insurance program through Sept. 6. The figure was $400 in the House-passed version of the bill, but the Senate lowered it to $300.

