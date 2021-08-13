NC lawmaker hospitalized after announcing his wife had COVID-19

In this 2020 file photo, state Rep. Keith Kidwell talks with Reopen NC demonstrators. Kidwell is hospitalized after announcing his wife tested positive for COVID-19. tlong@newsobserver.com

N.C. Rep. Keith Kidwell is hospitalized Friday after writing on Facebook that his wife, Viki, had COVID-19.

The Beaufort County Republican Party is asking people to gather at 6:30 p.m. outside the Beaufort County Hospital to pray for the Kidwells, the hospital workers and other patients.

House Speaker Tim Moore confirmed Kidwell’s hospitalization to The News & Observer Friday afternoon but when asked about Kidwell’s condition and whether he too had the virus, Moore said, “I can’t say. We are checking.”

Kidwell, a Chocowinity Republican, has not voted at the General Assembly for the past two weeks and has been marked as an excused absence.

At the start of Thursday’s floor session in the House, Rep. Larry Pittman asked for prayers for the Kidwell family.

Pittman, a Concord Republican, said he texted Kidwell earlier Thursday, and Kidwell said his fever was gone but walking to the bathroom was exhausting.

“Viki is still not out of the woods, so we certainly need to keep him in our prayers,” Pittman said.

Moore responded to Pittman Thursday saying that he knew Viki Kidwell was still hospitalized and that he would later announce several other members were battling health concerns and needed prayers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

