NC governor vetoes attempt to restrict Down syndrome, race-selective abortions

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper fields questions after announcing a cash drawing incentive along with college scholarships to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates, during a press briefing on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a Republican-backed bill Friday that would have banned providers from performing abortions because of a fetus’ race or possible Down syndrome diagnosis.

The bill will now head back to the legislature, where the Republican-led General Assembly could vote to override that veto.

Though the move was widely expected, Republicans’ reframing of the bill as a civil rights issue could make it more difficult for some moderate Democrats — particularly those who hail from culturally conservative districts — to follow the governor’s lead and vote against the bill.

House Bill 453, known as the Human Life Nondiscrimination Act/No Eugenics, is the first of its kind to make its way through the state legislature here. The introduction of it placed North Carolina among the ranks of states across the country that have championed Down syndrome-related abortion legislation in recent years, a strategy that some North Carolina Democrats have spoken out against.

Disability Rights NC has also testified numerous times in opposition to the bill, saying “forcing people to carry a pregnancy to term does nothing to advance the rights of people with disabilities.”

The legislation has made its way through numerous discussions, debates and floor votes as the newly conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court gears up to review a Mississippi law banning abortions beyond 15 weeks. That decision could impact abortion access across the country, including in North Carolina.

And the bill made it to Cooper’s desk around the same time a federal appeals court struck down a lower court ruling upholding North Carolina’s 2019 law to ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy — a sign that Republicans have lost the abortion restriction battle, for now.

Republicans could take back a win, although likely temporary, by overriding Cooper’s veto, making the restrictions law without his signature.

To do that, about two Democrats in the Senate and three in the House would need to vote with Republicans in favor of the abortion restrictions.

That’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility, but it’s unlikely: Several Democrats voted with Republicans to support the bill — possibly enough votes to override a veto in the House, but not the Senate.

A pattern

The majority-Republican legislature has sought to implement a flurry of abortion restrictions in recent years, all of which Cooper has vetoed since taking office in 2017.

But lawmakers have previously come close to overriding Cooper’s abortion vetoes. With the help of one Democrat, the state Senate overrode the governor’s veto of the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act, which would criminalize providers who don’t give life-saving care to infants that survive an abortion.

The House was unable to garner enough Democratic votes to do the same that year.

Republicans’ approach this year is different, though.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Republican from Kernersville, has pointed to laws that prevent discrimination based on race or disability in educational and judicial systems and in the workforce.

“Yet babies with the same characteristics can be aborted, simply because of their race or their disability,” Krawiec said. “This is eugenics in its worst form. This Human Life Non-Discrimination Act will end this atrocity.”

In several debates, Democratic lawmakers argued that Down syndrome-selective abortions isn’t eugenics, which, in North Carolina, has taken the form of state-sponsored, forced sterilization of women.

Over more than four decades, the state forcibly sterilized more than 7,600 people, with the most recent cases occurring in 1974. Many were Black.

“It’s quite disturbing that you would connect eugenics to this abortion view,” said Rep. Carla Cunningham, a Democrat from Charlotte, in a committee hearing.

Other Democrats, though, voted with their Republican colleagues regardless of the framing.

Rep. James Gailliard, a Democrat from Nash County, called Republicans hypocritical for framing the bill as eugenics-related.

“It’s an insensitive titling of the bill at a minimum,” Gailliard said. “For them to transfer that language and make it about abortion is a real stretch, a real insensitivity.”

Gailliard, a pastor, was one of six House Democrats to vote in favor of the bill. No Democrats voted in favor of the bill in the Senate, though one lawmaker who has historically sided with Republicans on abortion issues was absent.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at link.chtbl.com/underthedomenc or wherever you get your podcasts.

Under the Dome On The News & Observer's Under the Dome podcast, we’re unpacking legislation and issues that matter, keeping you updated on what’s happening in North Carolina politics twice a week on Monday and Friday mornings. Check us out here and sign up for our weekly Under the Dome newsletter for more political news.