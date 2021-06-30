Have questions about medical marijuana rules in North Carolina? We’ve got answers.

A proposed medical marijuana law for North Carolina was set to get a vote Wednesday afternoon in a state legislative committee.

Even if it passes this initial vote Wednesday, Senate Bill 711 would still have to go through several other committees before a final vote on the floor of the Senate. Then it would have to repeat the process in the House of Representatives, too.

But supporters are hopeful the idea has an actual chance of passing this year. Medical marijuana is an idea Democrats have supported at the legislature for years, and Republicans now appear to be gradually embracing it as well. Public polling shows that a slim majority of North Carolinians support fully legal marijuana, and nearly 75% support medical marijuana.

So why are things suddenly different this year? What would the North Carolina bill actually do? How does that compare to other states?

We’ve got answers to those questions and more.

Q: Would everyone be able to buy marijuana legally if this passes?

A: No. A few states have fully legalized marijuana, often called “recreational” legalization. This bill is not that. It would only be able to be prescribed by doctors — who would be required to undergo specialized training — to people with one or more of a specific list of approved ailments.

Q: What are the medical problems marijuana could be prescribed for if this passes?

A: This list could change in the future, since the bill is still up for debate and amendments. But the initial version suggests: cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, PTSD, sickle cell anemia, HIV/AIDS, Crohn’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, multiple sclerosis, wasting syndrome, severe nausea and “other debilitating medical conditions of the same kind or class as, or comparable to” that list.

Q: How does that compare to other states?

A: Many states with medical marijuana allow it to be prescribed for chronic pain and migraines. This bill would not allow for that. GOP backers of the bill recently rejected requests by Democrats to add those into the list of approved conditions, saying they’re too vague and could be used to game the system.

Q: How many other states have medical marijuana?

A: 37 states have approved medical marijuana (although Mississippi’s law was recently struck down by the GOP-majority state supreme court there), and 18 of them have also fully legalized it, including our neighbors in Virginia.

Q: Why are Republicans in North Carolina suddenly open to medical marijuana?

A: There could be a few reasons. For one, most other states already have it, and they have seen a large influx in money for the state budget in taxes and fees. Also, public polling shows that around two-thirds of GOP voters here in North Carolina support it. Finally, this year the push has something it’s never had before: A powerful politician willing to put his name on it.

Q: Who is behind the bill?

A: The bill has three main sponsors in the Senate: Republicans Bill Rabon and Michael Lee, of Brunswick and New Hanover counties, and Democrat Paul Lowe of Forsyth County. Rabon is the big name. He’s one of the most powerful lawmakers in the state, and is chairman of two of the four committees this bill will have to pass through in the Senate.

Q: What made Rabon support medical marijuana?

A: He said last week he’s been trying to work on this behind the scenes for over a decade, but finally decided to make his support public. That’s what has gotten the bill heard so far. He’s a veterinarian from Southport and, more important to this debate, a cancer survivor. If there’s something the state can do to help people alleviate the pain caused by cancer and other serious medical problems, Rabon said, he’s all for it. “I know how rough it is to go through chemo,” he said last week.

Q: What’s the money angle?

A: This bill would put a 10% tax — more than double the state’s base sales tax — on marijuana products. Plus, dispensaries would have to pay $50,000 or more to get a license and $10,000 or more every year after that to keep it. In Michigan, medical marijuana brought in $45 million in taxes and fees last year. Michigan is a good comparison because it has nearly the same population size as North Carolina and also has a 10% tax on its medical marijuana program, like this bill suggests for North Carolina.

Q: Who opposes medical marijuana?

A: There’s actually some opposition from both the left and the right. On the right, the opposition is from conservative Christian political groups. Rabon and Lee both said they’ve spent lots of time speaking with skeptics — who include some of their fellow GOP senators — and trying to convince them that their bill, if passed, would be the strictest of any medical marijuana bill in the country. “In the 36 or 37 states that now have medical cannabis, this would be the tightest,” Rabon said.

But there’s also at least some hesitancy on the left, too. While many Democrats believe this bill doesn’t go far enough and should either fully legalize or at least decriminalize marijuana for everyone, some aren’t yet convinced that medical marijuana is the right decision. That includes Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein. He has been pursuing a high-profile lawsuit against e-cigarette company Juul Labs for marketing to children — and recently announced a $40 million settlement from Juul in which the company also promised to change its ad strategies. Stein has cited companies like Juul, and smoking ads targeted at minors, in his opposition to marijuana legalization.

Q: What does Stein support?

A: As the co-chair of a task force on racial justice that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper created last year, Stein and that task force support decriminalizing marijuana, not legalization. Unlike legalization, decriminalization would not allow farmers to start growing weed, and it would not let dispensaries open up and start selling it. People would have to continue buying it from drug dealers. However, possessing only a small amount would no longer be a crime. Instead, police would treat weed like speeding, and would just give people a ticket instead of arresting them.

What other questions do you have? Send them to reporter Will Doran at wdoran@newsobserver.com and we’ll update this story with more answers.

