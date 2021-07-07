Mecklenburg health director retiring, but she’s ‘not rolling my sleeves down yet’

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said Wednesday she will retire at the end of the year.

Harris announced her retirement to county commissioners late Wednesday at the board’s meeting, calling it a “difficult decision.” Deputy Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington will succeed her as the next director.

“Public health is my passion,” she said, but added “it’s the right time for me and my family, and I think it’s the right time for the department as well, to move into the next phase.”

Harris, who has led the department since 2017, has been the county’s public face throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including sharing key decisions around mask mandates, business closures and the effort to vaccinate the community.

A nurse by training, Harris has had a 30-year public health career dealing with other crises before the coronavirus, including HIV-AIDS treatment and caring for hurricane refugees. She was previously health director in North Carolina’s Wake and Buncombe counties, and was named state health director of the year in 2011 while in Buncombe, according to her retirement announcement.

“Gibbie is a true public health professional who has worked to bring competency, leadership, respect and trust to Public Health in Mecklenburg County,” County Manager Dena Diorio said in a statement late Wednesday announcing the change. “Thanks to her leadership, we have truly been able to help improve the quality of life for our residents. I wish her and her family the best of luck.”

County Board Chair George Dunlap thanked Harris for planning for her future and “building a bench” to succeed her.

“We still have work to do, so I’m not rolling my sleeves down yet,” Harris told commissioners of her transition plans.

Dr. Raynard Washington

Washington joined the department as second in command in March 2020, just as the pandemic descended on the country. He was previously chief epidemiologist and deputy commissioner with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and holds degrees in biology, public health and epidemiology from the University of Pittsburgh.

“It’s an honor of mine to be part of Gibbie’s legacy here,” he said Wednesday. “I am excited about this opportunity. I am excited to do the work, and I am excited to work alongside an incredible team of compassionate and dedicated public health professionals in Mecklenburg County.”

This story is developing and will be updated.