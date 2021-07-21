Overhaul of North Carolina high school athletics clears first legislative hurdle

A new measure that would remove the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s authority to administer high school sports in the state cleared its first legislative hurdle on Wednesday.

Lawmakers unveiled legislation in the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday to shift administration of high school athletics from the NCHSAA to a new 17-member commission that would take over responsibilities like setting officiating standards, enforcing official rule books, and scheduling games and conferences.

That proposal, introduced as a revamped version of House Bill 91, which previously dealt with regulations for autism therapy, passed the committee on a voice vote on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

