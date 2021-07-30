Rep. Madison Cawthorn tried to carry a gun onto a flight at NC airport in February

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a first-term lawmaker from far-western North Carolina, attempted to bring a handgun through security at the Asheville airport in February.

His congressional spokesman said it was done in error.

A Glock 9mm handgun was taken from Cawthorn’s bag as he attempted to go through security on Feb. 13, 2021, according to audio first obtained and posted online Thursday by a group trying to oust the congressman from office.

Officers first wanted Cawthorn to bring the weapon to his car, but elected to hold onto the gun because Cawthorn’s flight was leaving in “seven minutes,” according to the audio.

“Five months ago, while boarding a flight, Rep. Cawthorn erroneously stowed a firearm in his carry-on (that often doubles as a range bag) instead of his checked bag,” Cawthorn spokesman Micah Bock said in a statement provided to The News & Observer and Charlotte Observer. “The firearm was secured, and unchambered. Rep. Cawthorn endeavors to always follow TSA guidelines, and quickly rectified this situation before boarding his flight.”

Cawthorn picked up the gun on Feb. 22, according to documents from the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority that were posted by the group.

The officers on the audio said they would hold onto the weapon and that Cawthorn could retrieve it when he came back. The officers were aware of whose weapon it was, with one officer telling another that “it’s going to be an elected official Madison Cawthorn’s firearm.”

David Wheeler, the president of FireMadison.com, said his group received a tip about the incident and filed public information requests to obtain the audio, which was posted on their website along with other documents about the incident.

“If you and I did that, we’d be detained. We’d be questioned. The gun would be secured. A report would be written. We certainly wouldn’t make our flight,” Wheeler said in a phone interview Friday.

Cawthorn was allowed to board the flight, according to the audio and his spokesman.

In 2020, TSA officers found more than 3,200 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags at checkpoints, according to the agency. The figure amounted to 10 firearms per one million passengers screened, double the rate in 2019 when air travel was much more frequent.

Passengers can fly with firearms in checked bags if they’re properly secured and declared at check-in, according to TSA. The civil fine for carrying an unloaded firearm at a security checkpoint can be between $1,500 and $2,475 as well as a criminal referral.

If the passenger had accessible ammunition, the fine can be between $3,000 and $10,000 as well as criminal referral.

There was a loaded magazine discovered by security, according to documents from the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority.

Cawthorn, 25, represents the 11th Congressional District in the U.S. House since January. A Republican, Cawthron won a primary run-off in 2020, besting his opponent who was endorsed by President Donald Trump and former 11th District Rep. Mark Meadows. He then won the general election.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at link.chtbl.com/underthedomenc or wherever you get your podcasts.