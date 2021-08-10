Charlotte mayor says she can’t issue a mask mandate to slow delta variant spread

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said Tuesday she supports mask wearing to stem the spread of coronavirus, calling it the second-best tool after COVID vaccination.

But in a virtual news conference, Lyles also said she does not have the power to “mandate a mask requirement for the city of Charlotte.

“We should be wearing our masks. That’s what believe, but there are also people that don’t believe that and they may not support it,” Lyles said. “My family, we all wear masks... And what I want for my family, I want for the people in Charlotte.”

The UNC School of Government offers a different legal interpretation than Lyles: Individual mayors of towns and cities can move forward with coronavirus restrictions in an emergency order, the Observer reported last year.

Beyond mask mandates, leaders can also impose curfews and reduce the size of mass gatherings, among other health precautions, according to the School of Government.

Elsewhere across North Carolina, leaders are already imposing their own mask-wearing rules amid a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Durham County’s indoor mask mandate for everyone over age 5, for example, went into effect Monday afternoon. In Watauga County, Boone’s latest state of emergency declaration will require masks for residents over age 2, starting Tuesday night.

Lyles said she hopes Charlotte residents understand “this is a difficult time” as coronavirus cases surge again.

“We will take any action that we can personally take and be personally accountable to each other and responsible to each other,” Lyles said.

Local mask policies

Regardless of vaccination status, Mecklenburg County government workers must now wear masks inside county-owned buildings. Starting next month, employees who are not vaccinated will need to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

For now, Charlotte has less stringent policies.

In city-owned government buildings in Charlotte, masks are still only recommended — not required, city spokesman Cory Burkarth told the Observer.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, only a handful of elected officials wore masks.

City Manager Marcus Jones said Charlotte was following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the latest health guidance says masks should be worn indoors in places experiencing high COVID-19 transmission, which includes Charlotte and nearly all of the state.

Lyles said residents can expect to see her wearing a mask inside, though the mayor was not wearing one during Monday night’s meeting.

On Tuesday, Lyles declined to say whether city workers should be required to get vaccinated. She said a vaccine status verification process that’s now underway for about 8,000 employees will help Jones determine what type of policies to pursue.

Collaboration is key

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris has urged residents to wear masks and protect residents, including those who cannot get vaccinated against COVID-19.

But as health director, Harris does not have the authority to issue a countywide mask mandate.

Lyles deferred to Harris on Tuesday about a potential mask mandate, saying the county health department “will help us thread this needle throughout this time.”

Collaboration in the region is crucial to ensuring that restrictions are successful at lowering transmission rates, Lyles said.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Harris has sought unanimous support from Lyles and County Commissioners’ chairman George Dunlap, as well as the mayors of the six towns, to enact local rules, including a stay-at-home order and late-night alcohol curfew.

Local officials have also deferred to Gov. Roy Cooper, who recently stopped short of issuing a mask mandate, but said municipalities can deploy stricter regulations.

In recent interviews with the Observer, Huntersville Mayor John Aneralla and Matthews Mayor John Higdon have said they won’t support another mask mandate.

“We are taking this day by day and looking at it,” Lyles said of the possibility of new restrictions as coronavirus trends worsen.

This is a developing story