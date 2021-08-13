Gov. Cooper urges the dozens of NC school districts not requiring masks to reconsider

Gov. Roy Cooper and state health leaders are urging school boards across North Carolina to reconsider their decision not to require face masks for the new school year.

As of Aug. 13, at least 52 school districts, many in small, rural area with low COVID-19 vaccination rates, have decided to make face masks optional. In a letter sent Friday to school board chairs, Cooper urged them to fully implement state health guidelines that recommend that face coverings be required to be worn inside schools.

The letter comes as most of the state’s 1.5 million public school students will begin the new school year on Aug. 23.

“Keeping children and staff in the classroom full-time for in-person learning is essential and following these health guidelines is the best way to ensure it,” Cooper, a Democrat, wrote in the letter. “None of us wants to close schools for in-person learning.”

The letter is also signed by Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, and Dr. Betsey Tilson, the state health director.

Cooper mandated face masks last year

Last school year, Cooper had required that face masks be worn in all public and private schools to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. But amid pressure to ease the requirement, Cooper dropped the statewide school mask mandate.

DHHS is still recommending that schools require face coverings be worn. But the final decision is being left up to individual school districts and charter schools.

Groups such as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend requiring everyone in school to be masked.

As of Aug. 13, at least 59 of the state’s 115 school districts have voted to require face masks. The mandatory mask districts include most of the state’s large urban areas, such as Wake County, Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Guilford, Forsyth and Cumberland counties.

In the past week, at least eight school districts, including Johnston County, have reversed their decision to make masks optional. They’ve cited issues as the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases that have caused schools that are already open to see large numbers of students quarantined.

“As you know, several school districts which had decided to make face coverings optional wisely have reversed course,” Cooper writes. “Please join them and others by adopting strong health protocols.”