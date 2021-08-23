NC court grants voting rights to thousands of people on probation or parole for a felony

Judges have restored voting rights to an estimated 55,000 people on parole or probation for a felony, according to a lawyer for the people who challenged the law that has kept them from voting.

The ruling Monday could still be appealed to a higher court by GOP lawmakers, who were defending it in court. But if that doesn’t happen, or if the ruling is upheld on appeal, then people convicted of felonies in North Carolina will regain their right to vote once they leave prison.

“Everyone on felony probation, parole or post-supervision release can now register and vote, starting today,” the challengers’ lawyer, Stanton Jones, said in a text message Monday morning after the ruling came down.

The challengers included several individual people whose voting rights were restricted, as well as the Raleigh-based group Community Success Initiative, which helps people rejoin society after prison, and the North Carolina NAACP. They had argued that the law was created in the aftermath of the Civil War explicitly to stop newly freed Black people from voting, and that it continues to disproportionately affect Black people.

Jones said in his opening arguments in the trial last week, The News & Observer reported, that while Black people make up 21% of North Carolina’s voting-age population, they are 42% of the people whose voting rights have been taken away because of this law — “which is no surprise because that’s exactly what it was designed to do,” he said.

The ruling itself has not yet been written, but the judges announced their decision Monday morning, saying they had voted 2-1, Carolina Public Press reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

