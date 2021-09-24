‘Beyond an embarrassment.’ Biden promises consequences for treatment of Haitian migrants

President Joe Biden on Friday said images of Border Patrol agents on horseback who appeared to be swinging reins or ropes at Haitian migrants in Texas were “beyond an embarrassment.”

In his first public remarks on the matter, Biden promised unspecified consequences for the agents involved and said the images from the border with Mexico damage the reputation of the United States around the world.

“Of course I take responsibility. I’m president,” Biden said. “But it was horrible what to see as you saw. To see people treated like they did. Horses barely running them over and people being strapped. It’s outrageous. I promise you those people will pay.”

Biden pointed to the investigation the Department of Homeland Security launched in the wake of the outcry over the images. DHS has also suspended the use of horse patrols in Del Rio, Texas.

“There will be consequences. There will be consequences. It’s an embarrassment. It’s beyond an embarrassment. It’s dangerous. It’s wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world. It sends the wrong message at home. It’s simply not who we are,” Biden said.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas initially defended the agents, but within hours launched an expedited investigation and alerted the agency’s inspector general to the events.

DHS has since placed the agents on administrative leave. Mayorkas said that the agency expected to have results of the investigation by the end of next week.

“We intend to complete that investigation within just a few days,” Mayorkas told MSNBC on Thursday. “We were indeed horrified by the images – that is not who we are. That does not reflect our policies, our training nor our values.”

The Biden administration has been seeking to address fierce criticisms from civil rights leaders, immigration advocates and Capitol Hill Democrats who have drawn comparisons to immigration policies under former President Donald Trump and invoked historical racial abuses.

“What we witnessed takes us back hundreds of years. What we witnessed was worse than what we witnessed in slavery,” Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said Thursday. “Cowboys — with their reins, again — whipping Black people, Haitians, into the water where they’re scrambling and falling down when all they’re trying to do is escape from violence in their country.”

