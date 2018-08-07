Plan to vote early? You’ll have plenty of chances in Mecklenburg County this year.

Mecklenburg County voters will have more opportunities than ever to vote early in a mid-term election this year.
State elections officials this month approved the county’s plan that includes more than 3,000 hours over 16 days of early voting. Early voting for the November election will start Oct. 17.
A total of 19 sites around the county will open for generally longer hours.
In the past, officials opened a central site for the first week and other sites later. This year they’ll all be open from the beginning and for longer hours — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Although we have fewer sites than anticipated we have bigger sites so we will still be able to accommodate more voters,” Elections Director Michael Dickerson said Tuesday.
The schedule includes two Saturdays and one Sunday. Sites will be open for a shorter time on weekends.
Nearly 92,000 Mecklenburg voters cast early ballots in the last off-year election in 2014.
