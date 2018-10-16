Voter’s guide: Here’s what you need to know before you vote in Mecklenburg County

There isn’t a presidential race or a statewide contest like governor on the ballot this year in North Carolina, but voters still have plenty of big decisions.
Top items include congressional and judicial elections, Charlotte affordable housing bonds and county commissioner races.
With two hotly contested congressional seats in the region, local choices will play a role in which political party controls the U.S. House. County commissioners chosen in November will set local residents’ property taxes next year. And six amendments could permanently alter the state’s constitution.
Here’s what you need to know about voting in Mecklenburg County, who’s on the ballot and what the races mean:
Early voting
9th Congressional District: Harris v. McCready
13th Congressional District: Budd v. Manning
Other local congressional races
NC General Assembly races
▪ Senate District 41: Tarte v. Marcus
▪ House District 98: Bradford v. Clark
▪ House District 103: Brawley v. Hunt
▪ House District 104: Dulin v. Lofton
▪ House District 105: Stone v. Harris
Mecklenburg County commissioners
NC Court of Appeals
Constitutional amendments
