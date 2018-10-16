Voters will decide a wide range of issues, from constitutional amendments to low-income housing bonds, and pick representatives for the U.S. House, N.C. General assembly and Mecklenburg County commissioners on Nov. 6.
Voters will decide a wide range of issues, from constitutional amendments to low-income housing bonds, and pick representatives for the U.S. House, N.C. General assembly and Mecklenburg County commissioners on Nov. 6. Observer file
Elections

Voter’s guide: Here’s what you need to know before you vote in Mecklenburg County

By Jim Morrill And Ely Portillo

October 16, 2018 10:25 AM

There isn’t a presidential race or a statewide contest like governor on the ballot this year in North Carolina, but voters still have plenty of big decisions.

Top items include congressional and judicial elections, Charlotte affordable housing bonds and county commissioner races.

With two hotly contested congressional seats in the region, local choices will play a role in which political party controls the U.S. House. County commissioners chosen in November will set local residents’ property taxes next year. And six amendments could permanently alter the state’s constitution.

Here’s what you need to know about voting in Mecklenburg County, who’s on the ballot and what the races mean:

Early voting

9th Congressional District: Harris v. McCready

Mark Harris and Dan McCready debated on WBTV to have a seat in the 9th District which stretches from southeast Charlotte to Fayettevile.

13th Congressional District: Budd v. Manning

Other local congressional races

NC General Assembly races

Senate District 41: Tarte v. Marcus

House District 98: Bradford v. Clark

House District 103: Brawley v. Hunt

House District 104: Dulin v. Lofton

House District 105: Stone v. Harris

Mecklenburg County commissioners

NC Court of Appeals

Constitutional amendments

