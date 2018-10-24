Heads up: President Trump’s Friday visit to Charlotte could impact rush hour traffic

President Donald Trump is set to visit Charlotte Friday evening to campaign for Republican Mark Harris, who’s in a tight race against Democrat Dan McCready for North Carolina’s 9th District congressional seat.

The rally will be held at Bojangles’ Coliseum on Independence Boulevard. Doors open at 4 p.m., and the program is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The presidential visit could impact rush hour traffic headed into the weekend. Air Force One typically lands shortly before the president’s rallies begin, with the president then proceeding via motorcade along blocked-off streets to his destination. Traffic delays along major roads Friday evening are likely.

The president’s last visit to North Carolina was also on a Friday. Police blocked off busy thoroughfares for miles, including Billy Graham Parkway and Interstate 77, for Trump’s motorcade.

The race for North Carolina’s 9th District is likely to be one of the closest in the nation, as Democrats try to win a seat that’s been held by Republicans since 1963. The outcome of the race could help determine control of the U.S. House. Democrats need to gain a net of 23 seats to take control.

Republican Mark Harris, left, and Democrat Dan McCready are vying for the N.C. 9th District congressional seat. Observer archives rlahser@charlotteobserver.com