Former NC Gov. Pat McCrory says he won’t run for 9th District Congressional seat

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory said Monday that he will not run for Congress in the state’s 9th District, hours after a tweet that suggested he might.

“My fire in the belly is teaching and being a radio host and keeping the option open of running for governor or senator (in 2022),” McCrory, a Republican, said on his morning show on WBT radio.

His announcement came four days after the State Board of Elections ordered a new election following a fraud investigation.

On Thursday, the state board unanimously called for a new election after four days of hearings in Raleigh. The move came less than an hour after Republican candidate Mark Harris declared that he believed there should be a new election.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer

“It’s become clear to me the public’s confidence in the 9th District seat general election has been undermined to an extent that a new election is warranted,” Harris said.

On Friday, Democrat Dan McCready kicked off his campaign for the new election. In the months since the November election, Harris led the unofficial vote tally by 905 votes over McCready.

Other Republicans including former Sen. Tommy Tucker of Waxhaw have said they’re exploring a race. Harris has not said whether he’ll run.

No date has been set for a special election, though state elections officials say a May primary and October general election are options.

Sunday night McCrory sparked rumors of a 9th District run when he tweeted, “At 8:15am, I will be sharing my personal status on what is now the 9th district congressional election.”

Monday, he told listeners that he had contemplated a congressional run in 1994 when then-incumbent Alex McMillan retired. Instead he ran for mayor of Charlotte a year later.

“I had a dream of being in the U.S. Congress,” he said, “but my dream went in another direction.”