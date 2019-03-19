In race for his old seat, Robert Pittenger praises one candidate, disses another

Former U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger is backing a candidate in the race for his old 9th District seat — and making it clear who he’s not supporting.
In an email to supporters Tuesday, Pittenger announced that he’s backing former Mecklenburg County Commissioner Matthew Ridenhour for the seat in the May 14 GOP primary. Ten 10 Republicans are running for the right to take on Democrat Dan McCready in the general election.
Pittenger said as a former Marine, Ridenhour would be a good match for McCready, who has touted his own experience as a Marine.
Pittenger criticized another Mecklenburg candidate, state Sen. Dan Bishop. Bishop supported Republican Mark Harris, who defeated Pittenger in a contentious primary last year.
“Incredulously, State Senator Dan Bishop is running for the seat,” Pittenger wrote, adding that Bishop was close to Harris.
He went on to allude to Bishop’s authorship of House Bill 2, the so-called bathroom bill.
Bishop “poorly communicated the bathroom bill,” Pittenger wrote, “creating unnecessary backlash with significant economic and job loss to the state.”
Bishop could not be reached late Tuesday afternoon.
