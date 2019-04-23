NC 9th district primary early voting starts Wednesday. Here’s where to cast a ballot.

Ten Republicans are running in the new 9th District primary The State Board of Elections ordered a new election after allegations of absentee ballot fraud. If none of the candidates gets 30 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The State Board of Elections ordered a new election after allegations of absentee ballot fraud. If none of the candidates gets 30 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held.

Early voting for the May 14 Republican primary starts Wednesday in Mecklenburg, Union and the six other counties in the 9th Congressional District.

Only Republican and unaffiliated voters are eligible to cast ballots. There are no primaries for Democrats or members of the Green, Libertarian or Constitution parties, though each has a candidate in the general election.

Ten Republicans are running for the nomination. The winner is expected to face Democrat Dan McCready, who ran in 2018.

The special election was called after the State Board of Elections found “a coordinated, unlawful and substantially resourced absentee ballot scheme” in Bladen and Robeson counties during the 2018 election. At least five people have been arrested on charges related to the case.

If no one in the May 14 primary gets at least 30 percent of the vote, there will be a Sept. 10 runoff followed by a Nov. 5 general election. If no runoff is necessary, the general election would be Sept. 10.

Early voting kicks off Wednesday at seven sites in Mecklenburg, two in Robeson County and one in each of the other counties.





In Mecklenburg, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays through May 10. On April 27 and May 4, both Saturdays, the sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no Sunday voting.

Early voting ends May 10.

Here’s where to vote in Mecklenburg:

▪ Hal Marshall Annex, 618 N College St.

▪ Main Library, 310 N. Tryon St.

▪ Matthews Library, 230 Matthews Station St.

▪ Mint Hill Library, 6840 Matthews–Mint Hill Road.

▪ Morrison Regional Library, 7015 Morrison Blvd.

▪ South County Regional Library, 5801 Rea Road

▪ Elon Park Recreation Center, 11401 Ardrey Kell Road.





In Union County, early voting will be at the public library, 316 E. Windsor St. Monroe, 28112.