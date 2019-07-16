McCready has 5-1 financial edge over Bishop heading into special 9th District vote

Democrat Dan McCready has a 5-1 financial edge over Republican Dan Bishop with less than two months to go before the special election in the 9th Congressional District.

McCready has nearly $1.8 million in cash on hand compared with Bishop’s $344,000, according to new reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

McCready raised about $1.4 million in the three months that ended June 30. Bishop raised $662,000.

The two are running in the election called by state election officials in February. The elections board took the unprecedented step of throwing out the apparent 2018 victory by Republican Mark Harris in an election marred by fraud allegations.

Bishop and McCready also face Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party candidate Allen Smith in what’s expected to be the nation’s most closely watched special election.

McCready, who ran in the 2018 election, has raised money ever since the fraud allegations began to surface in November. Bishop has been running since March and defeated nine other candidates in the GOP’s May primary.

McCready reported $196,000 from political action committees. PAC donors include House Democratic members, VoteVets, the League of Conservation Voters and the Human Rights Campaign.

Bishop got $165,000 from PACs including Republican leadership committees, PACs representing individual members of Congress and contributions through the Club for Growth, an anti-tax group.