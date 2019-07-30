In NC District 9 race, Bishop slams McCready over ‘misleading’ claims in new TV ad

Republican Dan Bishop blasted what he called the “false claims” in a new TV ad from Democrat Dan McCready.

The ad, which started Tuesday, features a woman talking about finding high health care bills after the hospitalization of her infant son.

“Dan Bishop was the only senator to vote no on a bipartisan bill that helped families like mine get discounted prescription drugs to help lower our bills,” the ad says.

“Wrong Dan is filling the airwaves with an attack ad that’s rife with errors,” Bishop told reporters outside McCready’s SouthPark headquarters.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The ad refers to a 2017 vote Bishop took in the state Senate.

He was was the only senator to vote against the final version of a bill called the Pharmacy Patient Fair Practices Act. Now law, it allows pharmacists to talk to patients about lower-cost alternative drugs. He had voted for an earlier Senate version of the bill. But he voted against the House version, which two months earlier had passed the House unanimously.

He said when the bill came up unexpectedly for a vote, he hadn’t had time to read it.

“I don’t vote on bills that I haven’t had an opportunity to read,” he said Tuesday.

McCready’s ad also says “drug company money is helping (Bishop’s) campaign.” That’s a reference to donations by drug makers Eli Lilly and Pfizer to the National Republican Congressional Committee, not to the Bishop campaign.

The NRCC is reportedly spending money on new ads this week on Bishop’s behalf.

A McCready spokesman said the campaign is spending $146,000 on the ad.