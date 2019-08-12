Black Political Caucus endorses Charlotte mayor, several newcomers

Voters line the machines at at Myers Park Traditional School during a recent primary. DAVID T. FOSTER III-dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com Observer file photo

Leaders with the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg over the weekend voted to endorse Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles in her re-election campaign along with six other City Council candidates.

The caucus has in past elections wielded influence. In the last election, for instance, each of the caucus’ endorsed candidates won in competitive primaries. And in 2015, the caucus helped push Lyles to victory as the city’s first African American female mayor.

This year in Districts 1 and 5, the caucus endorsed incumbent council members Larken Egleston and Matt Newton, both Democrats. Egleston and Newton each have challengers in the upcoming primary.

In District 2, Jessica Davis won the endorsement, beating out a past council member and former state Sen. Malcolm Graham. Davis, a Democrat, is making her first political run in a crowded race for the seat being left open by current council member Justin Harlow, who did not file for re-election. Also running in District 2 are Democrats Antoinette (Toni) Green and Jeremy Arey and Republican Jacob Robinson.

In Districts 3, the caucus endorsed Terry Brown, who hopes to succeed current council member LaWana Mayfield. Mayfield is running for an at-large seat on the council. Brown, a political newcomer, will appear on the Democratic primary ballot with candidates Caleb Theodros and Victoria Watlington.

In Districts 6 and 7, the endorsement went to two candidates challenging incumbent City Council members. The caucus is backing Democrat Gina Navarrate, who is running against Republican incumbent Tariq Bokhari, and Victoria Nwasike, a Republican challenging incumbent Ed Driggs, also a Republican.

The Black Political Caucus has yet to endorse any at-large candidate or anyone running in District 4.

There are six Democrats and one Republican vying for the District 4 seat left open by council member Greg Phipps. There are seven Democrats (including five incumbents) and one Republican running at-large.

During the weekend vote, none of the at-large candidates or candidates in District 4 gained 40% of the caucus’ votes necessary to gain an endorsement. The caucus plans to meet and vote again later this month.

