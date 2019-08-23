Trump tweets that he’ll visit the 9th District to support Republican Dan Bishop

President Trump

Details were still unavailable Friday for President Donald Trump’s North Carolina rally to support Republican Dan Bishop, running in a special election in the 9th Congressional District.

Trump announced the rally in a tweet on Thursday night.

“Looking forward to soon being in North Carolina to hold a big rally for wonderful Dan Bishop, who is running for Congress,” Trump tweeted. “His opponent wants Open Borders, Sanctuary Cities, and Socialism. He likes the “Squad” more than North Carolina.”

Bishop is running against Democrat Dan McCready and two third-party candidates in the Sept. 10 special election. Early voting started this week.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

McCready responded in a tweet of his own.

“I didn’t come back from Iraq to see my country torn apart by petty lies and insults,” wrote McCready, a former Marine. “Let’s show them what real leadership looks like. . .”

Bishop, a Charlotte lawyer, appeared on stage with Trump last month at a rally in Greenville and has gotten support from other Trump allies. This week Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, headlined a south Charlotte fundraising luncheon.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality, will appear at a Monroe fundraiser for Bishop.

Friday the president sent a fundraising email with the subject line, “Dan Bishop is under attack.”

“Despite all of our country’s AMAZING success, Democrats are STILL intent on undoing everything we’ve accomplished,” it said. “That’s why Nancy Pelosi REALLY wants to score a socialist victory in the NC-09 Special Election.”

Like the president, Bishop has campaigned against “The Squad,” the nickname for a group of four freshmen congresswomen. He’s also criticized some North Carolina sheriffs for not working with federal authorities on immigration and blasted what he’s called Democratic socialists.

On Friday, a super PAC called the Committee to Defend the President announced it’s spending $200,000 in new ads, including one that includes a video of Bishop on stage with Trump at the Greenville rally.

“It seems to me that Bishop pretty quickly decided he was going to make this a race about turning out the base (and) wrapping himself around Donald Trump,” said Democratic strategist Thomas Mills. “Republicans are sticking with Donald Trump and he’s betting if he can get a strong turnout of Republicans and white working class independents, he’s going to win this election.”