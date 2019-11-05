Mecklenburg sales tax referendum trailing in early returns

After a million-dollar campaign, Mecklenburg County’s proposed sales tax increase was losing in early returns from Tuesday’s voting.

In the early votes, 54% of voters were casting ballots against the quarter-cent tax increase, which would raise $50 million a year for the arts, parks and education. It would be the second time in five years that voters would have rejected a proposal to raise the tax.

For some voters the tax referendum was the top issue on a ballot where most Charlotte city races were essentially decided in September primaries. Voters also were electing three school board members as well as officials in Mecklenburg County’s six towns.

The measure would raise the tax to 7.5% and add a nickel to a $20 purchase.

But critics questioned the spending priorities.

“I’d rather see more money go toward the schools rather the Arts & Science Council because the Arts & Science Council gets private and corporate donations,” said Mary Williams, 66, who voted against the tax.

Critics also said because state law caps the tax at 7.5%, this would be the county’s last chance to raise additional revenue through the sales tax. Others said the tax is regressive, hitting the poor the hardest.

“In spite of the fact that the sales tax is small . . . it affects low-income people,” said Walter Saville, 85, who lives in Eastover. “I don’t think that’s the right way to raise money.”

County commissioners said they’d allocate 45% ($22.5 million) to the arts; 34% ($17 million) to parks and greenways; and 16% ($8 million) to education. Another 5% ($2.5 million) would go to towns for arts and park projects.

To pass the tax, supporters created the Partnership for a Better Mecklenburg. It has spent nearly $1 million on TV and radio ads, targeted mailers and professional consultants to promote the tax. The Mecklenburg Tax Alliance, the only organized opposition, has spent just over $1,000, according to a report filed this week.

But one City Council candidate spent his own money erecting 10 billboards urging a “thumbs down” on the referendum. The anti-tax group Americans for Prosperity has sponsored phone banks.

Internal polls for the group advocating the tax have suggested a close race, according to consultants.

Republican Matthew Ridenhour, a former county commissioner who started the Tax Alliance to fight the referendum, has said, “It’s not the right tax, not the right time and not the right priorities.”

Hundreds of supporters signed a full-page ad in Sunday’s Observer. Among them: Mayor Vi Lyles, former Mayor Harvey Gantt and former Bank of America Chairman Hugh McColl Jr. Opponents include Ridenhour and Democrats such as Commissioner Pat Cotham and former state Sen. Joel Ford.

The Partnership’s biggest contributor was $500,000 from the Thrive fund, started in 2013 by former Bank of America Chairman Hugh McColl Jr. It also got $100,000 from the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council fund. Both are administered by the Foundation for the Carolinas.

Other $50,000 contributions came from Bank of America, Carolina Panthers, Duke Energy and Spangler Companies. Atrium Health gave $25,000.

The biggest contributor to the Tax Alliance was Ridenhour, who bought $1,000 worth of signs in his effort to fight the tax increase. The group also got $150 from Democratic commissioner Pat Cotham.

The county’s last sales tax referendum failed.

In 2014 supporters wanted the tax primarily to boost school salaries. Smaller amounts would have gone to Central Piedmont Community College and the arts. It fell 61%-39%.

But that election saw turnout of about 40%. Tuesday’s is expected to be less than half that. And compared to the Partnership, the tax advocates behind 2014’s Together4Meck had a late start and a small budget.

“The campaign was fairly short on resources,” Democratic Commissioner Trevor Fuller, who championed that referendum, has said. “I see much more of a campaign this time.”

Other priorities

A defeat would likely to renew debate over the best use of the money.

Affordable housing has been a city priority. And last month Charlotte City Council members postponed a vote on a $50 million contract to start work on the proposed Silver Line light rail expansion between Matthews and Belmont.

Planning Director Taiwo Jaiyeoba told them that the outcome of Tuesday’s referendum “would really help us (know) how you address the sources of funding” for the Silver Line, which is estimated to cost up to $4 billion.

“Win or lose, I believe there will be a discussion up here about what we need to do to adequately fund mass transit,” Democratic Rep. Kelly Alexander, who chairs the county’s legislative delegation, told the Observer.