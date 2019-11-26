‘Politics will be hard to ignore’: High-stakes election year opens next week

Never has North Carolina faced an election season like the one that begins Monday.

With the start of candidate filing, the state will hurtle into a whirlwind year marked by big changes, crowded races and its earliest primaries ever.

March 3 primaries mean absentee ballots go out in mid-January — three weeks before Iowa voters hold their first-in-the-nation presidential contest.

“About the time people are taking down the Christmas trees is about the time politics will become part of their daily lives,” said political scientist Chris Cooper of Western Carolina University. “Politics will be hard to ignore.”

All this could take place against not only the backdrop of a Democratic presidential primary but a U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. For voters, it may seem like a political fire hose.

“It’s going to be extremely busy,” said Gerry Cohen, a former longtime legislative official.

Just consider:

▪ Millions of North Carolinians will find themselves in new voting districts for the General Assembly and Congress.

Lawmakers redrew the districts after judges ruled them partisan gerrymanders. Legislative districts are final. A three-judge panel meets Monday to consider whether to approve congressional districts or ask an expert to draw a new ones. That will delay filing — and could delay congressional primaries.

A court challenge also could delay filing for Mecklenburg’s district court judges.

▪ For the first time, N.C. voters will need picture IDs. A list of acceptable IDs is available from the State Board of Elections. Voters in Mecklenburg, Guilford and nearly two dozen other counties also will be using new voting machines.

▪ Presidential candidates will have more incentive to come to North Carolina for Super Tuesday. May primaries often made the state an after-thought in presidential campaigns. TV viewers in parts of the state will see ads designed to reach voters in South Carolina, which votes Feb. 29.

▪ Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis is defending his seat in a race that along with the gubernatorial contest tops a long ballot.

▪ Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is running for re-election. Lt. Gov. Dan Forest faces Republican Holly Grange in the GOP primary for governor. At least 13 candidates are running for lieutenant governor. Not only are there other statewide contests but races for local judges and county commissioners.

▪ The Green and Constitution parties are on the ballot for the first time, offering the prospect of even more primaries.

Congressional bellwether

North Carolina is again expected to be a presidential battleground. The Cook Political Report ranks it among only five true toss-ups. Along with next summer’s Republican National Convention in Charlotte, that’s certain to draw attention from candidates, and money from those trying to elect them.

North Carolina also could play a pivotal role in who controls Congress.

Democrats have to pick up three seats to control the Senate. They hope to flip the Senate seat held by Tillis, who faces a primary against at least two GOP opponents. Three Democrats are also running. One, Cal Cunningham, has a big financial advantage and the backing of the national party even though state Sen. Erica Smith led a recent Fox News poll and half the voters are undecided.

North Carolina could help Democrats maintain control of the U.S. House.

Analysts say the new map that lawmakers approved would likely elect eight Republicans and five Democrats. N.C. Republicans now hold a 10-3 margin in the House. A court decision could end up making districts more favorable to Democrats.

“North Carolina will host a series of important races that will impact not only the executive branch but the legislative branch as well,” said Nathan Gonzales, editor of the Washington-based Inside Elections. “On election night if you told me who wins North Carolina for president and who wins the North Carolina Senate race, I think we will know a lot about the direction of the rest of the country.”

Trump effect

Two years after breaking Republican supermajorities in the General Assembly, Democrats will try to win at least one chamber in 2020. They need a net gain of five seats to take over the Senate and six to win control of the House.

Lawmakers elected next year will redraw legislative and congressional districts in 2021 that could last a decade.

With most urban areas Democratic and rural areas Republican, political scientist David McLennan of Meredith College said legislative control could swing on races in smaller towns such as Goldsboro or Sanford.

“The maps that were redrawn make it a little more favorable to Democrats,” he said. “But for Democrats to take back with the Senate or the House it would need to be a pretty big Democratic wave.”

In counties such as Mecklenburg, Republicans will try to regain suburban seats they lost in 2018 when Democrats won all but one of the county’s legislative races.

In congressional races, two incumbents — Republican Reps. Mark Walker in the 6th District and George Holding in the 2nd — could find themselves in new and unfavorable districts. Wherever the new congressional districts turn out to be, challengers who expected to run in one may find themselves in another.

‘Perfectly balanced’

John Davis, who has analyzed North Carolina politics for decades, calls the state “the most perfectly balanced swing state in the nation.”

In 2016, for example, the winners in half the 10 Council of State races got 50% of the vote or less. He expects that to continue, at least for a while.

“We’re still a swing state,” Davis said, “and susceptible to the things we can’t control in North Carolina, like outside money and the presidential race.”

One outside factor: The presidential impeachment effort. That could play out well into North Carolina’s primary season, occupying voters’ attention and perhaps driving turnout.

“It’s going to be Trump front-and-center to everything going on,” McClennan said. “It looks like it’s equally energizing both sides.”