Kamala Harris will visit Charlotte and Asheville Thursday on first day of early voting

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will make appearances in Charlotte and Asheville on Thursday. AP

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will visit Charlotte and Asheville Thursday, the campaign announced Tuesday.

Details of times and locations were unavailable.

Harris’s visit will come the same day President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold an afternoon rally in Greenville. It’s also the first day of early voting across the state.

It will be Harris’s second visit to North Carolina in three weeks. She was in Raleigh on Sept. 28. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, was in Greensboro Oct. 2.

For Trump, it will be his sixth trip to the state since speaking to Republican convention delegates in Charlotte on Aug. 24.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The visits underscore the importance of North Carolina, a top battleground in the presidential race.

Harris and running mate Joe Biden have both released digital ads urging people to vote. “Greetings North Carolina,” the California senator says. Joe and I are ready to get to work for North Carolina and the American people . . . And we need your help, starting by casting your ballot.”

This is a developing story.