With N.C. rated a tossup, Biden running mate Kamala Harris campaigns in Charlotte

With the latest polls indicating North Carolina is up for grabs, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrived in Charlotte Wednesday afternoon after an earlier appearance in Asheville.

Her first stop in Charlotte: Social Status, a Plaza Midwood shoe store, where owner James Whitner says he’s trying to not just sell sneakers, but to persuade his young Black customers “how important all elections are.”

That dovetailed with Harris’s own message: Go ahead and vote early.

So far, more than 2 million North Carolinians already have voted in North Carolina, and early voting polling stations will be open through Oct. 31 in the state.

In North Carolina, which has a larger percentage of Black residents than any of the other six main battleground states, the Biden-Harris ticket needs Black voters to turn out at near Obama-era levels to beat Trump in the state.

That includes getting more young Black voters to the polls. So Harris’s first stop in Charlotte was at the shoe store on Central Avenue that sells sneakers and boutique clothing to young people and works with historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs.

The store, which got a visit last year from Michael Jordan, often draws long lines for its latest sneakers. But Whitner told Harris that he also tries to sell his young Black customers on the importance of voting.

“I try to use our platform as a business not to just sell things, but to connect with the community — specifically the Black community — and show them that there’s opportunity and hope for them and that we can do anything as long as we put the work in,” he told her. “I’m so excited to see you.”

Harris, wearing white sneakers and a black mask, inspected the rows of 2020 sneakers. “These are fantastic,” she said.

In Asheville, she was asked if she and Joe Biden need North Carolina to win.

“We need North Carolina and that’s why I’m here, that’s why he’s been here,” she told reporters. “The people of North Carolina are very much going to be a very big part of deciding this election, so we’re here to encourage the vote,” Harris said. “Vote early. But also we’ve been here to listen to folks because we know the people of North Carolina want the kind of support they deserve from their president.”

The California senator had been scheduled to visit the two N.C. cities last Thursday, the first day of early voting across the state.

But she canceled the in-person trip after the Biden campaign discovered that two members of her campaign entourage had tested positive for the virus.

“I have (had) many tests now and they’re negative. And I am fine, I’m good,” Harris told a virtual campaign event hastily set up last Thursday night for supporters in North Carolina.

North Carolina is also electing a U.S. senator this year. The N.C. Republican Party announced plans Wednesday morning to greet Harris at the airport in Asheville — her first stop — with a cardboard likeness of Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham. Republicans are pressing Cunningham to answer questions about the sex scandal that has engulfed his campaign against U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, the Republican incumbent. But Cunningham has kept his focus on the issue of health care.

While Tillis has appeared with President Donald Trump at some of his North Carolina rallies, Cunningham did not show up on Sunday when Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited Durham. Gov. Roy Cooper welcomed the former vice president and made mention of Cunningham in brief remarks at the airport with Biden that were picked up by WRAL.

“I wanted to show my strong support for you,” Cooper told Biden in the exchange. “I think we’re gonna all get across the line. I think Cal is going to get across the line, too. I know that was frustrating.”

After confirming a series of sexually suggestive text messages he exchanged with a woman who is not his wife and apologizing to his family, Cunningham has declined to answer any other questions about the scandal. He’s now under investigation by the U.S. Army Reserve following the revelations he may have had an extramarital affair.

Harris’s Wednesday visit to Charlotte came as Trump was set to address a rally about 25 miles away in Gastonia.

It was his seventh trip to the state since speaking to Republican convention delegates in Charlotte on Aug. 24. Vice President Mike Pence was in Johnston County last Friday.

The Trump family has been a nearly constant presence in North Carolina.

The visits by the Democratic ticket and their surrogates have also been picking up in recent weeks. Biden was in Durham on Sunday and attended a Black Economic Summit in Charlotte on Sept. 23.

Harris’s Wednesday stop was her second in the state. Her last North Carolina visit was Sept. 28, in Raleigh.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, and Biden’s wife, Jill, have also campaigned in the state.

All these visits underscore the importance of North Carolina and the closeness of the race in this top electoral battleground.

An ABC/Washington Post poll released Tuesday had Biden ahead of Trump, 49 percent to 48 percent, essentially a tie. A poll conducted in the state by East Carolina University, also released Tuesday, had Biden ahead, 50 percent to 47 percent.

The Democrats and Republicans have campaigned differently during this pandemic.

The Democrats require social distancing and mask-wearing at their gatherings and limit the number of people who attend. Trump’s rallies often do not show the same strict adherence to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Speaking last week at the virtual gathering for N.C. supporters, Harris explained the canceled trip to Charlotte by saying, “We want to just be cautious. Because that’s where we’ve been as a campaign, to take this seriously and hopefully model the kind of behavior we should all be engaged in, to be safe.”

Staff writer Jim Morrill contributed.