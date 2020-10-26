Ivanka Trump will visit Charlotte on Wednesday to speak with father’s supporters

Ivanka Trump will visit Charlotte on Wednesday for a moderated Q&A with supporters of her father, President Donald Trump, whose re-election bid could depend on winning North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes.

This will be her eighth visit to the state since Republican Trump’s election to the White House in 2016. That year, he beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in North Carolina. But the latest polls suggest a close race in the state this year. Democrat Joe Biden is up slightly in the RealClear Politics average, 49 percent to Trump’s 47.8 percent.

Also this week: The president’s other daughter, Tiffany, will make a stop in Charlotte, too. On Tuesday, she will headline a “Breakfast with Tiffany” event and a “MAGA Meet-Up.” Her audience will mostly be young women and her message will be that her father has delivered as president for Millennials.

The visits by Trump’s daughters come amid polls that say Trump is trailing Biden among women and young voters.

Ivanka Trump was last in North Carolina earlier this month, when she participated in a moderated Q&A with Trump supporters in Raleigh. She also visited a local business.

“During my travel across North Carolina, I’ve been able to see and hear firsthand how President Trump’s policies have had a positive impact on North Carolinians,” she said in a statement, citing more access to child care, an increase in military funding and trade deals affecting N.C farmers.

No other details about the upcoming Charlotte trips by Ivanka and Tiffany Trump were available Monday.

President Trump has held several campaign rallies in North Carolina this year, most recently in Lumberton last Saturday. He was renominated for a second term at the August 24 kickoff of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte.

Ivanka Trump’s brothers, Don Jr. and Eric, have also made frequent stops in the state.

The Democratic ticket has also visited North Carolina in recent months. Former Vice President Biden has campaigned in Durham and Charlotte. His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, was in Charlotte last week. She has also spoken with supporters in Raleigh.

North Carolinians started early voting on October 15. As of Monday, 3.2 million North Carolinians have cast ballots, either in person or by mail. That’s out of 7.3 million persons registered to vote in the state, or more than 43 percent.