Going to the polls Tuesday? Here’s what you should know

North Carolina voters go to the polls Tuesday in an election that’s already seen a majority of the state’s registered voters cast ballots.

In a year that has shattered spending records, polls show tight races for president and U.S. senator in North Carolina. Also on the ballot is everything from governor to county commissioner.

Here are some things to keep in mind about Election Day:

When can I vote?

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. If there’s a flood of voters at the end of the day, those in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.

What’s the weather forecast?

Forecasters call for sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

Where do I vote?

Go to your usual precinct. A list of current locations is on your county’s board of elections web site. In Mecklenburg, it’s at meckNC.gov/BOE.

If you’re not sure where to vote, check the state board of elections web site (www.ncsbe.gov), click on voter search, and enter your name.

Am I registered?

Doesn’t hurt to check if you’re not sure. Again, visit the state board of elections web site and click on voter search.

How crowded will the polls be?

Michael Dickerson, Mecklenburg County’s elections director, said officials will be encouraging social distancing on Election Day “so don’t be discouraged if the line seems long.”

“And I would suggest picking an off-peak time of a mid-morning or mid-afternoon to avoid the morning and evening rush crowds,” he said. “And with the majority of the expected turnout voting early or by mail, we are hoping any lines would be minimal.”

Can I still see a sample ballot?

Yes. Go to the State Board of Elections (https://www.ncsbe.gov/index.html), Voter Search and type in your name. That will take you to a sample ballot.

Do I need an ID to vote?

No. Courts have blocked North Carolina’s ID requirement.

Can I take notes or a sample ballot into my poll?

Yes. You can take your phone too, but don’t call anyone.

Can I still mail my absentee ballot?

Yes. It has to be postmarked by Tuesday. But last week the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to give N.C. election officials until Nov. 12 to count them.

When will we know the results?

Barring unforeseen problems, results should start coming in a half-hour or so after the polls close. But some results could take a while to know.

For results and complete coverage, go to www.charlotteobserver.com, or the State Board of Elections website.