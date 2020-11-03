Absentee votes push Biden to a lead in NC’s first returns

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden reaches to get a bullhorn to speak to supporters during a stop in a neighborhood in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP

Democrat Joe Biden jumped to an early lead over President Donald Trump in North Carolina Tuesday night on the strength of absentee votes.

With about 54% of votes reported, Biden was winning 53% to 45.7% according to the State Board of Elections. The numbers represent the results of a historic early vote that saw more than 4.5 million North Carolinians cast ballots before Election Day.

Though early votes traditionally favor Democrats in North Carolina, Trump narrowly won the early vote. But Biden won absentees by about 350,000. And Trump was capturing the Election Day vote. In 2016 Democrat Hillary Clinton led after early votes were counted but Trump won 55% of the Election Day vote on his way to winning the state by 3.7 percentage points.

A New York Times/Siena College Poll last week showed that 76% of N.C. Democrats said they’d already voted compared with 58% of Republicans.

In a conference call Monday, Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said because of Biden’s anticipated advantage in the early vote, the campaign expects Trump will need 62% of North Carolina’s Election Day votes to carry the state.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A close race could come down to uncounted absentee votes. On Tuesday morning there were nearly 137,000 absentee ballots that had not been returned. Some voters could have voted in person Tuesday, mailed their ballots by then or decided not to vote. Officials have until Nov. 12 to count any ballots postmarked by Tuesday.

With 15 electoral votes, North Carolina is a battleground for both candidates. But most analysts say it’s particularly crucial for Trump.

Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report said Trump needs to run the table with North Carolina and five other “tossup” states to have a chance of winning, and he’d still need a state where Biden was ahead in the polls.

North Carolina’s importance to the president was reflected in his travel.

The president’s visit to Fayetteville Monday was his 9th to the state since late August when he spoke at the GOP convention in Charlotte, and second in two days after Sunday’s rally in Hickory. Vice President Mike Pence and members of Trump’s family also have made multiple visits to the state. First Lady Melania Trump appeared in Huntersville Monday afternoon.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

By contrast, Biden has visited the state only twice since the end of August. Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has made three trips.

The presidential campaigns and their allies have spent more than $147 million on ads in North Carolina, according to Advertising Analytics. That’s more than in all but Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Polls have consistently shown a razor-close race with each candidate within the margin of error. Trump led Real Clear Politics polling average by less than a point Monday, though several recent polls show Biden with an advantage.

Gender gaps

Like many Democrats, Biden enjoys strong support from female voters.

Treangela Mayes, 51, of Charlotte, said she voted for Biden on Tuesday “because we need a change,” especially when it comes to handling COVID-19.

“Getting control over the coronavirus — that’s my main concern,” said Mayes, a transportation supervisor with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. “I have a close friend who’s dealing with it and has been out of work for months.”

Her view of Trump: “He’s a very rude person.”

Treangela Mayes of Charlotte Tim Funk

Catawba College political scientist Michael Bitzer said Sunday that 64% of all registered women had cast an early vote compared to 59% of men.

“What is particularly striking is that two-thirds of all the urban-suburban women early-voted, the group with the largest percentage of early votes of any in the state,” he said.

The flip side of the gender coin is Trump’s lead among men.

“Donald Trump is for all the things I’m for,” said Charlotte’s Pete Boyer, 59, a retired cook and musician who voted for Trump on Tuesday. “He’s taking care of Social Security and Medicare. And I think he’s been doing a great job on the economy.”

Pete Boyer of Charlotte

Biden also needs a strong turnout of Black voters. And in early-voting, they were under-performing their registration. Black voters made up 19.5% of early voters; they comprise 20.6% of registered voters.

Seventy-two percent of Black voters in last week’s New York Times/Siena poll said they’d already voted, compared with 64% of white voters. Biden was expected to carry urban areas like Mecklenburg and Wake counties by wide margins. Trump was expected to win rural counties.

Danielle Sanders is an African American voter from Charlotte. She said she was excited to vote for Biden.

“I wanted somebody who could appeal to . . . those who voted for Trump in the past,” said Sanders, 40. “I think he has.”

Danielle Sanders

A bigger turnout among young people, many of whom sat out the 2016 election, is also part of the Biden game plan.

On Tuesday, Saniya Higdon, 18, of Charlotte, cast her first-ever vote — for Biden.

Saniya Higdon of Charlotte Tim Funk

“Based on some things I’ve seen about him online, I’m hoping he’ll make change happen,” said Higdon, a student with Job Corps. She cited education, housing and roads as areas that need the next president’s urgent attention.

Fight for the suburbs

A battleground within the battleground is North Carolina’s suburbs. — including those surrounding Charlotte and Raleigh.

On Tuesday, Gabriel Baker, 44, of suburban Matthews in Mecklenburg County, said he voted for Trump because “I’ve been happy with the way the economy has been going the last few years.”

Baker, who works for an outdoor equipment company, also said he agrees with Trump’s emphasis on law and order in the wake of the looting and violence that erupted in some U.S. cities last summer. “I just believe there should be a stronger security presence across the country,” he said.

Gabriel Baker of Matthews Tim Funk

In 2016, Trump carried suburban and ex-urban counties like Union, Cabarrus and Johnston counties by sometimes large margins.

The results in the counties surrounding Charlotte were the opposite of those in Mecklenburg County, where Clinton dominated with almost 63 percent of the vote to Trump’s 33 percent.

In Union, Trump won slightly more than 63%, with Clinton’s getting just 32%. Trump’s victory margins were even bigger in Gaston (64%to 32%) and Iredell (66% to 30%). In Cabarrus, too, it wasn’t even close, with Trump getting nearly 58% to Clinton’s 38%.

And in Johnston County, near Raleigh, it was the same story: Trump took 63% to Clinton’s 33%.

Chris Cooper, a political scientist at Western Carolina University, told Politico that even small changes in Trump’s 2016 performance in the suburbs could make a big difference.

“(M)oving a county from red to pink could be the difference between a Biden victory and a Trump victory in North Carolina,” Cooper said.

Biden is trying to become only the second Democrat in 44 years to carry North Carolina. Barack Obama won the state by 14,000 votes in 2008. He was the first Democrat since Jimmy Carter in 1976 to carry the state.

For Biden to follow in their footsteps, he’ll need to run up the numbers in the Triangle, where Clinton was a big winner in 2016. Her largest margin in the state was in Durham County, where she received nearly 78% of the vote to Trump’s 18.1%.

Clinton also won easily in Wake (57%to 37%) and Orange (73% to 19%) counties.

Jack Rorick, an unaffiliated Charlotte voter, said he usually votes a split ticket. This time he voted all Democratic.

Jack Rorick

Why? Because of Trump, he said.