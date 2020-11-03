Cunningham, Tillis in tight race as first votes are counted in NC’s key US Senate race

Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham were running close in their pivotal U.S. Senate race in early results.

The most expensive Senate race ever is key to determining which party controls the chamber come January, and the final month has largely been dominated by news coverage of Cunningham’s marital infidelity and Tillis’ sustained attacks on the challenger’s character.

More than 4.5 million voters cast ballots before Election Day in the state. The first results were from those voters, which were expected to lean Democratic with Election Day votes expected to lean toward Republicans.

With the first 4.2 million votes counted, Cunningham, 47, had nearly 49% of the vote and Tillis was at nearly 47%.

Libertarian Party candidate Shannon Bray was at about 3% and Constitution Party candidate Kevin Hayes was at 1%.

Tillis, a former business executive and speaker of the NC House of Representatives, defeated Democratic incumbent Kay Hagan in 2014 to win the Senate seat and spent his entire term as part of a Republican majority, the last four with Republican Donald Trump as president.

Cunningham made health care his top issue throughout the race, campaigning on retaining coverage for pre-existing conditions, expanding the Affordable Care Act to include a public option and creating a new opportunity for North Carolina to expand Medicaid with federal benefits.

“They were focused on it before, they’re just even more focused on it in the last few weeks,” said Austin Cook, communications director for the North Carolina Democratic Party.

Cunningham refused to answer questions about alleged affairs in the final month of the race.

“What voters want from candidates and elected officials is they expect you to take responsibility for your actions,” said Morgan Jackson, a campaign consultant for Cunningham. “He did that immediately. He said I take full responsibility and I apologize to you and those I’ve hurt. What you see a lot of candidates do is they lie, deny and do this and do that.”

“I admit I made a mistake and I’m sorry and I’m wrong. Here are the things I’m focused on. I’m not focused on personal issues. I’m focused on health care and who is going to protect health care.”

Cunningham, an attorney and current lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves, led in polling throughout the race and, according to both campaigns, held a solid lead at the end of September.

But the race tightened some and attracted even more national attention in October after Cunningham confirmed the authenticity of sexual text messages with a California woman who is not his wife. The woman, who is married to an injured military veteran, told The Associated Press she and Cunningham were intimate as recently as July.

Cunningham is under investigation by the Army. He said he would cooperate.

Other allegations of infidelity surfaced, but Cunningham has not discussed any of the personal issues. He apologized several times for the hurt he caused, but declined to elaborate in his last scheduled media event Oct. 7.

“I’ve taken responsibility for the hurt I’ve caused in my personal life. I’ve apologized for it. I’ve said what I’m going to say about it,” Cunningham said at that time.

Cunningham has traveled the state in the final month, meeting with supporters and voters at early voting sites without notifying the media — a rare occurrence in politics where candidates want attention.

Tillis, by contrast, spent the final week of the campaign on a blitz of the state, appearing with high-profile Republicans, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

He attacked Cunningham repeatedly, casting him as untrustworthy and calling his campaign built around honor and duty “one big lie.” It capped a sustained month of attacks by Tillis and his allies over the personal scandal, giving Tillis a consistent closing message.

Tillis and Republicans tried a variety of attacks on Cunningham earlier in the campaign — over his critiques of the Paycheck Protection Program, from which his former company received a loan earlier in the pandemic; over his use of a North Carolina tax credit for repairs, including a “butler’s pantry,” at his historic Raleigh home; over his comment in the first debate that he’d be “hesitant” to take a coronavirus vaccine if it were available before the election; and over his vote as a state senator to raise taxes in North Carolina.

None seemed to stick or gain much traction — until the scandal. Polls showed Tillis narrowing the gap in the final month, though many attributed some of it to formerly reluctant Republicans deciding to support him. Still, Cunningham’s personal failings provided an opening that had not been there previously.

“It was a stubborn race that has been fairly stable, not a lot of movement. Something was going to have to happen to give the race an identity of its own, so that it’s not just a microcosm of the national picture, and I think the scandal is what did that,” said Jordan Shaw, Tillis’ 2014 campaign manager and a consultant for the campaign.

Despite the barrage from Tillis and a torrent of negative media coverage, Cunningham stuck with statements about health care and the coronavirus pandemic that has upended the nation’s economy and everyday life for millions of Americans. The virus has killed more than 225,000 Americans, including more than 4,400 in North Carolina.

There have more than 278,000 total cases in the state, including Tillis, who announced he had tested positive in early October.

“The race has never been about Cal as much as Tillis has tried to make it about Cal in the last month. It’s always been about Tillis and, specifically, his failure to look after North Carolina families, especially on health care,” Jackson said.

Jack Rorick, a 60-year-old unaffiliated voter from Charlotte, said he usually splits his ticket, but voted straight Democratic because of Trump. He voted for Cunningham, but was aware of the scandal.

“Yes. Once he’s elected we could look for his replacement, too,” he said Tuesday.

While Tillis worked to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, just days before the election, Cunningham and Democrats painted it as another attack on the Affordable Care Act and said lawmakers should instead be working on more relief for Americans impacted by the pandemic.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear another case on the Affordable Care Act next week with the Trump administration arguing for its unconstitutionality.

Cunningham, who raised more than $47 million in the campaign and set several North Carolina fundraising marks along the way, hammered his health care message in television ads. He attacked Tillis on health care and tried to portray the incumbent as a servant of special interests, not North Carolinians.

Tillis tried to cultivate a reputation as a problem-solver willing to stand up to the extremes in both parties when it came to the nation’s most intractable issues.

But it was never clear that it connected with North Carolinians, particularly in a state with new voters moving in all the time and so many unique media markets. Tillis consistently had one of the lowest favorability ratings among senators.

And the election of Trump in 2016 brought new challenges for his reelection bid, including casting doubt on whether Republicans even wanted that sort of politician representing them. Some portion of the Trump base never warmed to Tillis, who was booed at at least two Trump rallies earlier in the cycle.

Tillis tried to create some space from Trump early in the administration, introducing a bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired and vowing to vote to block an emergency declaration that would allow Trump to move military funds to border wall construction. Tillis quickly reversed himself on that.

In other ways, he was a reliable Trump supporter: helping remake the federal judiciary and Supreme Court as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and fierce defender of Brett Kavanaugh during those contentious hearings; voting for tax cuts and for repeal of the Affordable Care Act; and defending Trump throughout the impeachment process and voting against his conviction.

Tillis filmed a video of himself ripping up the articles of impeachment after the vote, an explicit rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“If there were Trump voters out there who weren’t as fired up to vote for Thom, it’s a difference in style. Trump and Tillis are very different people, but they largely aligned on policy initiatives,” said Shaw, the executive vice president at OnMessage.

But it became a Trump tightrope for Tillis, a difficult balancing act for many Republican senators to walk. Back Trump and risk alienating the moderates and unaffiliated voters needed to win in a purple state like North Carolina. Oppose Trump, even slightly, and risk alienating some die-hard Trump voters who now make up the base of the Republican Party.

Jackson equated it to a set of bad choices that Tillis was confronted with daily.

“The balloon is getting squeezed at both ends,” Shaw said.

North Carolina has a history of one-term senators. Hagan, Elizabeth Dole, Lauch Faircloth, Terry Sanford and Robert Morgan lost reelection bids after one term since 1980. John Edwards did not run for a second term. Only Sen. Richard Burr, in his third term, and former Sen. Jesse Helms, who won five terms overall, have bucked the trend.

A native of Davidson County, Cunningham was class president at UNC-Chapel Hill and served one term in the state Senate in his late 20s. He joined the Army Reserves shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, switching from the Navy Reserves, and served tours in Afghanistan (2010-11) and Iraq (2007-08), where he earned a Bronze Star for meritorious service in war zone for his work as a judge-advocate general.

Cunningham lost his bid for the Democratic nomination in the 2010 U.S. Senate race. He served as general counsel for Waste Zero, a Raleigh-based environmental sustainability company. He said it was a conversation with his teenage daughter, now a college student, that sparked his return to politics.

“I’m looking around thinking, in so many ways, I can’t look my kids in the eye and let them know that the world is OK, that it’s going to be better when they inherit this democracy,” Cunningham said earlier this fall about his decision to run for office again.

Republicans held a 53-47 edge in the Senate entering Tuesday and were expected to win another seat in Alabama, but faced tough reelection bids all across the country, including in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maine and North Carolina. A strong Democratic night could expand the map to traditionally Republican strongholds like Iowa, Montana, Kansas and Alaska.

News & Observer reporter Drew Jackson and Charlotte Observer reporters Jim Morrill and Austin Weinstein contributed to this report.

