As Election Day nears, how do oddsmakers see race between Biden and Trump?

Joe Biden’s odds to defeat Donald Trump in the presidential election have improved, oddsmakers say

The Democratic nominee and former vice president now has 1/2 odds to win over President Trump. Those odds mean a $100 bet would return $150 if Biden wins.

What about if Trump wins? It would be considered an upset, according to the SportsBetting.AG odds, so a $100 bet would pay out $275 should Trump defeat Biden.

Those figures mean bookmakers think Biden has a 66.7% chance to win the election, SportsBetting.AG said. US-Bookies.com, meanwhile, gives Biden a 59.5% chance to win.

Many national polls of voters align with the recent betting odds. A YouGov poll released Wednesday shows Biden has an 11-point advantage, which is the same lead CNBC had in its poll released Tuesday.

“With Biden’s odds being almost as good as the best they’ve ever been, and Trump’s nearing his worst point, there’s significant separation between the two candidates as we face the final days of the election,” a US-Bookies spokesperson said in a news release.

A Trump victory would not be as big of an upset as it was in 2016. At this point in 2016, bookmakers gave Trump just a 16.7% to win the election before he defeated Hillary Clinton, OddsChecker.com reported Monday.

While the odds lean toward a Biden victory, more bettors are hoping for bigger pay days with a Trump win. Around 65% of all wagers in this year’s election have been placed on Trump, OddsChecker.com said.

How are the odds for the two candidates in some of the key battleground states?

Biden is now favored to win Pennsylvania at 2/5, oddsmakers say. Trump still has a lead in Texas, but his odds have worsened from 2/7 to 1/3, US-Bookies said.

Trump is favored to win Florida, Georgia, Iowa and Ohio as of Wednesday, while Biden is the betting favorite in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Oddsmakers placed the election voter turnout at over/under 149.5 million, with odds leaning towards the “over.” About 69 million people had voted early as of Wednesday, with days to go until Election Day, the Washington Post reported. In 2016, nearly 139 million Americans voted