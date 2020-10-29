Jill Biden will campaign in Charlotte and Greensboro on Saturday

Jill Biden, shown here campaigning in Fayetteville earlier this month, will visit Charlotte and Greensboro on Saturday. tlong@newsobserver.com

Jill Biden will visit Charlotte and Greensboro on Saturday — three days before the election — to campaign for her husband, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

It will be her second visit to North Carolina, where the latest polls suggest a close race for the state’s 15 electoral votes between former Vice President Biden and Republican President Donald Trump. Biden is slightly ahead of Trump in the RealClear Politics N.C. poll average, 48.4 percent to 47.7 percent.

Trump, who carried the state in 2016, is scheduled to hold a rally Thursday in Fayetteville — his ninth stop in North Carolina since he spoke at the Republican National Convention kickoff in Charlotte on Aug. 24. Other members of his family have frequently campaigned in the state, most recently daughters Tiffany and Ivanka in Charlotte earlier this week. And Vice President Mike Pence spoke to supporters this week in Kinston, Greensboro and Wilmington.

Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, have each visited North Carolina twice during the fall campaign. Biden was in Durham on Oct. 18 and Harris was in Charlotte and Asheville on Oct. 21. Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, has campaigned in North Carolina three times.

No further details about Jill Biden’s Saturday campaign stops were available on Thursday.

As the campaign heads into its final weekend, more than half of the state’s 7.3 million registered voters have already cast a ballot. As of Thursday morning, nearly 3.9 million North Carolinians had voted early, either in-person or by mail.