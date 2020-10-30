Cooper, Democrats have raised millions more than Republicans in recent months

Gov. Roy Cooper’s campaign brought in more than four times as much money as his Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, in the third quarter of 2020.

The N.C. Democratic Party also entered the final weeks of election season with a sizable financial advantage over the N.C. Republican Party, although several GOP candidates in statewide races did fare better in the third quarter than their Democratic opponents.

Cooper’s campaign raised a total of $17.04 million between July 1 and Oct. 17, of which $11.12 million came from other political committees such as the state Democratic Party and Democratic Governors Association. He spent even more — $29.64 million — during the third quarter.

Forest, meanwhile, raised $3.99 million and spent $4.46 million during the same period and had a higher percentage of individual contributors than Cooper’s campaign. Cooper also had bigger totals than his campaign posted during the same period in 2016 ($9.05 million raised and $16.46 million spent then).

Cooper and Forest both benefited from other campaign committees that can receive unlimited contributions.

The Democratic Leadership Committee, which backs Cooper and other Democrats running for Council of State, raised $9.61 million and spent $16.38 million during the quarter. Its biggest donors included singer James Taylor, the National Education Association, retired Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack and author John Grisham.

The GOP’s equivalent group, the Republican Council of State Committee, raised $105,000 and spent $644,000. Top donors include Raleigh businessman Bob Luddy, Martin Marietta CEO Stephen Zelnak and Electric Supply CEO K.D. Kennedy.

A third committee that backs Forest, Truth and Prosperity, raised $412,600 and spent $1.62 million.

Political parties, judges and Council of State

The N.C. Democratic Party raised $15.28 million in the third quarter and spent $13.59 million. Millions of that total came from national Democratic groups, such as the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which is led by former Attorney General Eric Holder.

The party’s biggest individual contributors included Chapel Hill attorney Adam Stein (father of attorney general Josh Stein), former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Oklahoma oil and gas executive Stacy Schusterman and Hollywood director Steven Spielberg.

The NCGOP raised $4.64 million (including millions from national committees) and spent $3.27 million. Top donors included the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Fayetteville car dealer David Bryan, former Wachovia CEO Bud Baker and High Point doctor Lenny Peters.

Here are the third quarter fundraising totals for Council of State and N.C. Supreme Court races:

Lieutenant governor: Democrat Yvonne Holley raised $943,300, while the report for Republican Mark Robinson wasn’t yet posted as of Friday.

Attorney general: Democratic incumbent Josh Stein raised $5.22 million, while Republican Jim O’Neill raised just $328,900.

Insurance commissioner: Incumbent Republican Mike Causey raised $174,000, while Democrat Wayne Goodwin raised $165,800.

Secretary of state: Incumbent Democrat Elaine Marshall raised $162,300, while Republican challenger E.C. Sykes raised $282,500.

State treasurer: Democratic candidate Ronnie Chatterji raised $672,500, while incumbent Republican Dale Folwell raised only $194,500.

Agriculture commissioner: Incumbent Republican Steve Troxler raised $497,600 to Democrat Jenna Wadsworth’s $126,500 total.

Labor commissioner: Democrat Jessica Holmes raised $270,100, while Republican Josh Dobson raised $150,800.

State auditor: Incumbent Democrat Beth Wood raised $80,000, while Republican challenger Anthony Street raised just $1,900.

Superintendent of public instruction: Democrat Jen Mangrum raised $154,800, while Republican Catherine Truitt raised $83,800.

N.C. Supreme Court: Incumbent Democratic Chief Justice Cheri Beasley leads Republican Justice Paul Newby, $828,500 to $294,800. Democratic candidates for associate justice, Mark Davis and Lucy Inman, also had sizable fundraising leads over Republicans Tamara Barringer and Phil Berger Jr.