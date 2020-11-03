Democrats lead in early voting for Mecklenburg’s House, Senate seats

Democrats were ahead Tuesday night in early voting tallies for Mecklenburg-area state House and Senate seats.

Democrats held the majority of Mecklenburg-area districts seats going into the 2020 election. And with a chance to flip control of the state’s General Assembly on the line, it was crucial for local Democrats to hold onto those seats.

Democrats needed five seats to flip control of the N.C. Senate, or four if Democrat Yvonne Holley is elected lieutenant governor, and six seats to shift control of the House.

With nearly 43% percent of precincts reporting, here are the numbers so far:

NC Senate

District 37

▪ Jeff Jackson, D — 55.67%

▪ Sonja Nichols, R — 40.82%

▪ Jeff Scott, L — 3.50%

District 38

▪ Mujtaba Mohammed, D — 78.89%

▪ Jack Brosch, R — 21.11%

District 39

▪ DeAndrea Salvador, D — 62.95%

▪ Joshua Niday, R — 37.05%

District 40

▪ Joyce Waddell, D — 72.80%

▪ Bobbie Shields, R — 27.20%

District 41

▪ Natasha Marcus, D — 73.52%

▪ Christopher Cole, C — 26.48%

NC House

98th District

▪ Christy Clark, D — 50.19%

▪ John Bradford, R — 49.81%

103rd District

▪ Rachel Hunt, D — 55.82%

▪ Bill Brawley, R — 44.18%

104th District

▪ Brandon Lofton, D — 54.25%

▪ Don Pomeroy, R — 45.75%

105th District

▪ Wesley Harris, D — 55.86%

▪ Amy Bynum, R — 44.14%

Some legislative districts have changed dramatically since the last time Mecklenburg Democrats won their seats.

Notably, the race featuring Republican Sonya Nichols in Senate District 37 had shaped up to be a tough fight for Democratic incumbent Jeff Jackson, who saw three easy victories before the 2020 contest.

Republican Sonja Nichols

“It would be fair to call this my first real challenge,” Jackson, 38, said as he greeted early voters at Myers Park High School in October.

Jackson’s district changed after court-ordered redistricting in 2019 took away Democratic-leaning areas of east Charlotte and added traditionally Republican areas in the southeast.

Jackson, a captain in the Army National Guard, was called away Oct. 25 for annual training that runs through the rest of the election cycle — so his wife, Marisa Jackson, stepped in for the homestretch.

This is the first time California native Nichols has run for office. Jackson outraised Nichols by more than $700,000, bringing in over $974,000 in his race to keep his Senate seat, according to reports filed with the State Board of Elections. Nichols raised over $268,000.

The other four Senate districts representing Mecklenburg County lean more heavily Democratic. But District 39 could play a big role in the Democratic Party’s play to gain control of the state Legislature.

The 39th District is represented by Mecklenburg’s sole Republican senator, Rob Bryan. Bryan, a former state representative, was moved into the district to replace Dan Bishop, who was elected to Congress. But the was redrawn in 2019 during redistricting and Bryan was unable to run for re-election in that district. It’s now considered a “likely Democratic district,” according to the conservative Civitas Institute’s Partisan Index.

The race for the District 39 Senate seat is between Democrat DeAndrea Salvador and Republican Joshua Niday.

Two other Senate races pitted incumbent Democrats and Republican challengers:

▪ In District 38, First-term Democratic Sen. Mohammed Mujtaba faced off against Republican challenger Jack Brosch.

▪ In District 40, three-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Joyce Waddell was challenged by Republican and former Mecklenburg County Manager Bobbie Shields. The race is a rematch of their 2018 race, in which Waddell won 75% of the vote.

In Senate District 41, first-term Democratic incumbent Sen. Natasha Marcus was seen to have an easy path to victory, facing Chris Cole of the Constitution Party.

All 12 House seats in Mecklenburg County were held by Democrats. Before Tuesday, Republicans held a 65-to-55 majority, so Democrats would have to gain a net six seats this election to take control of the House. In all likelihood, Democrats would have to continue to hold all Mecklenburg seats for that to be possible.

Mecklenburg candidates from both parties for House seats acknowledged there were huge stakes in the 2020 election because this is a census year. That means the legislature will redraw congressional and legislative districts based on those census figures.

Amy Bynum

Wesley Harris Courtesy Harris campaign

“That is crucial in this election,” said Republican Amy Bynum, challenging Democratic incumbent Wesley Harris in southern Mecklenburg’s 105th district. “This legislature will be drawing the lines once the census data comes out. That is a major issue in this race. I think the main thing is that we do it fairly and properly once we come to that day.”

Rachel Hunt, Democratic incumbent in the 103rd District, said this might be the most important election, statewide and nationally, of her life:

“Everything is at stake,” she said.