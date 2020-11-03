GOP’s Viser widens lead in Superior Court race; incumbent Dems surge in District Court

Casey Viser has been appointed to two judgeships. On Tuesday night, he took a narrow but growing lead toward winning his next court job outright.

The 48-year-old Republican had 53% of the vote in the race to fill a new Superior Court seat in Mecklenburg County, according to 42% of the precincts reporting. Democrat Alicia Brooks, 54, who faced Viser in a 2014 race for District Court, had 47%

Six years ago, Brooks won, based on the results of a countywide vote. Tuesday’s election, however, was limited to a heavily Republican district in south Mecklenburg, stretching from southeast Charlotte to Matthews and Mint Hill.

Two other competitive races saw Democratic incumbents in Charlotte-Mecklenburg appearing well on their way to claiming new four-year seats on District Court.

▪ Rex Marvel, who was appointed to the District bench by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2019, led Republican Sunny Panyanouvoung-Rubeck, an assistant public defender and former Laotian immigrant vying to become the first Asian-American on the Mecklenburg bench.

Marvel, also a former public defender, received 65% of the early voting returns in the countywide tabulation; Panyanouvoung-Rubeck trailed with 35%.

▪ Veteran District Court Judge Kimberly Best, looking assured of her fourth four-year term, had 67% of the early-voting results, compared with 33% for Pat Finn, a former Catawba County prosecutor who lives near Mountain Island Lake.

Ten incumbent District Court judges, all Democrats, ran unopposed and will serve new four-year terms. They are: Chief District Judge Elizabeth Trosch; Renee Little; Roy Wiggins; Aretha Blake; Jena Culler; Donald Cureton; Faith Fickling-Alvarez; Ty Hands; Gary Henderson, and Christy Mann.

Superior Court judges handle felonies and jury trials for both criminal and civil cases and hear cases from Charlotte to the Tennessee line. They serve six year terms and are now required by the N.C. Legislature to run under partisan political labels. District Court judges handle such cases as misdemeanors and traffic charges.

In 2014, a year after Viser was appointed to the District Court, he lost his seat to Brooks. This time, the two faced each other in a smaller Republican-friendly district, part of a controversial judicial election map that Republican legislators said better reflected the county’s voting and population changes. Critics said GOP lawmakers carved it out to elect Republican judges.

Viser, a Charlotte native and a married father of three, becomes the second Republican among the eight Superior Court judges. He portrays himself as a traditional jurist who interprets the law but does not try to make it.

Former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory appointed Viser to be a special Superior Court judge in 2015, meaning he heard cases across the state. He will assume office against the backdrop of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody over how Black Americans are treated in the criminal justice system, including the courts.

The Mecklenburg County Courthouse has been one of the country’s leaders in identifying and mitigating cases implicit in the community and within the courts.

In an interview with the Observer before the election, Viser said he is sure bias exists, “but not in my courtroom.”

“I took an oath to apply the law evenly and fairly, to administer justice without favoritism or prejudice toward anyone. I take that oath seriously,” he said. “I don’t think that because I’m a white male or because I have an ‘R’ next to my name that people should assume I’m biased.”

In 2018, Republicans not only changed the lines to create more GOP-friendly districts, they also required judges to run in districts for the first time. Up to then, the races had been countywide decisions.

Brooks was an early casualty. The longtime Matthews resident suddenly found herself in a Republican majority district. After her re-election loss in 2018, Brooks joined a lawsuit that once again allowed all Mecklenburg County voters to pick District Court judges.

Now, Brooks supports a change in the law that would make Superior Court races countywide affairs as well — a change in Mecklenburg County that would undoubtedly benefit Democrats.

“Our entire community deserves to choose its judges, not just a small segment of our population,” Brooks told the Observer. “Judges are public servants who preside over all cases brought in Mecklenburg County.”