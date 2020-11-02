Jill Biden to campaign in Raleigh area on Election Day

Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, will visit Wake County on Election Day, making a final push for North Carolina as voters cast their ballots.

North Carolina has been one of the key stops for both the Biden campaign and President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign with the candidates, vice presidential nominees and surrogates making stops throughout October.

Jill Biden was in Charlotte and Greensboro on Saturday.

“Picture it,” she said in Charlotte. “You’re sipping your coffee and you pick up the morning paper and the headline isn’t about some late-night Tweet-storm. And then you turn on the television and the anchors aren’t talking any more about the spikes in the COVID virus.”

Details on when and where Biden will appear are pending. Biden will also make two stops in Florida, another key battleground state, on Tuesday.

Trump held a rally in Fayetteville on Monday. He was in Hickory on Sunday..

“We are going to win this great state, just like we did last time,” Trump said in Hickory. “We’re going to win four more years in the White House.”

The state’s 15 electoral votes went to Trump in 2016. Much of the polling has shown a statistical tie, including a Morning Consult poll released Monday morning that showed Biden up 1 percentage point.

“Even as his incompetence continues to hurt working families, students, educators and small business owners in North Carolina, President Trump’s only concern is winning this election,” Joe Biden said in a statement. “North Carolina, you have the power to move past President Trump’s failed presidency — but only if you show up and vote on Tuesday.”

Vice President Mike Pence was in the state on Saturday and Sunday. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was in North Carolina for events on Sunday.

