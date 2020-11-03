Election Day live updates: Polls open in Charlotte after record-setting early voting

Businesses board their windows

Some uptown Charlotte businesses are boarding up their windows in anticipation of potential unrest on an Election Day that has been preceded by growing partisan division and conflict.

About 40 pieces of plywood covered the windows and doors outside the Capital Grille, FOX 46 reported. Restaurant owner Marcus Doby and his crew used plywood that had been stored after last summer’s protests in uptown.

“They’re expecting it to happen again,” Doby told the station.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before dawn, uptown was largely quiet other than a few vehicles and bundled-up pedestrians. Along College Street, windows were boarded up at Forchetta, Holiday Inn’s Italian restaurant. A hotel manager told WCNC the decision was made Monday as a step toward “being cautious.”

A recent USA Today/Suffolk Polk found three out of four Americans are worried about potential violence this Election Day.

Election Day voting in the county’s 243 precincts began at 6:30 a.m. and goes until 7:30 p.m. The State Board of Elections has said it expects 97% or more of all ballots cast in North Carolina will be counted and reported Tuesday night.

— Bruce Henderson, bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

As Charlotteans wake up and prepare to go to the polls, Forchetta in uptown Charlotte is boarded up Tuesday. Uptown businesses are boarding up as their anxiety grows on Election Day. Melissa Oyler

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Coffee and coats as voters line up

The line at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill on York Road was about 40 people deep when polls opened. The temperature was a brisk 34 degrees.

Jimmy Graves, 63, of Steele Creek stood in line wearing a winter coat and holding a cup of coffee. He said he waited until Election Day to vote because he feels it’s more secure to vote in person.

“I like to go to the piles and cast my ballot,” he said.

Nailah Wright, 27, of Steele Creek said the reason she was voting on November 3 was because she had procrastinated.

“But it’s important to me, so that’s why I’m here,” she said.

She declined to say who she would vote for but said her choice is based on her moral views as a woman, a Black woman and as a millennial.

Pam Garland, 59, of Steele Creek was wearing a black face mask with the word “vote” in white. She had been sick but was feeling better and said she wouldn’t miss her “civic duty” to vote.

Garland said her parents taught her that if you want change, you have to be part of the resolution.

“And there’s always room for change,” she said.

Bricene Sierra exited the polling station proud of her first-time voter, daughter Shauna Campbell, 19.

“With everything going on in the world, just vote,” Sierra said.

Campbell admitted she didn’t want to get out of bed early to be at Steele Creek precinct #243 by 6:15 a.m. But, she said, it’s important for everyone, including Black girls like herself, to exercise their rights.

“I feel like with the climate right now, you have to make a difference in your community,” she said. “I feel I accomplished doing my part.”

— Catherine Muccigrosso, cmuccigrosso@charlotteobserver.com

Some voters lined up well ahead of polls opening

Cora Player and her husband Chuck arrived at their polling place at the Philip T. Glennon Community Center in Tega Cay, S.C., at 6:15 a.m., 45 minutes before the polls in South Carolina were to open. There were 8 to 10 people already in front of them, she said, including a woman who said she had been there since 5:15 a.m.

The line behind them grew over the next 45 minutes. When the Players walked out after voting, she said at least 200 people were in a line that snaked alongside the community center, turned where the golf course starts, and ended right near the edge of Molokai Drive.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” said Cora Player, 46, of Tega Cay, “because I felt like a lot of our friends had voted early, and so I was surprised to see that many people standing in line.”

“The last time that we voted we went in the morning as well, but I’m sure we got there maybe right when it opened, and there was a little bit of a line, but nothing going back to the road with hundreds of people. It’s pretty amazing to see that.”

She said she waited to vote because -- unlike where they used to live, in North Carolina -- in South Carolina there is a limited number of places to early-vote; and due to the nature of her job, she couldn’t afford to drive 30 minutes each way and wait in lines that she’d heard were 90 minutes or more.

“It was a risk,” she said, “because what if I got sick? That’s what I kept thinking about: What if I got coronavirus and I would miss the one day to go and vote?”

Many ballots have already been cast





Turnout for what many voters see as an election of historic significance surged to an unprecedented level well before Tuesday.

By Monday afternoon, more than 474,000 of Mecklenburg County’s 790,00 voters had already gone to one of the 33 polling sites or had cast approved mail-in ballots. More than 4.5 million of North Carolina’s 7.3 million registered voters, or 62%, had done so.

Voters will decide races for president, U.S. Senate and House, governor and lieutenant governor, the legislature, statewide offices such as attorney general, state appellate and district court judges, and county commissioners.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton took Mecklenburg in 2016 with 62% of the vote to Trump’s 33%, although Trump won North Carolina by nearly 4 percentage points.

Trump’s campaign has blanketed North Carolina this year as the president tried to overcome a slight polling deficit to Democrat Joe Biden. The president’s appearances in Hickory on Sunday and Fayetteville on Monday bring to eight the visits by Trump or Vice President Mike Pence in October alone.

— Bruce Henderson, bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

Candidates vie for statewide, local seats

In the most expensive Senate race in history, Republican Thom Tillis has been locked in a tight race with Democrat Cal Cunningham that could determine which party controls the Senate. Revelations in early October about an extramarital affair by Cunningham opened him up to accusations of dishonesty.

After two hard-fought battles for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District attracted national attention, the race has been quieter this year.

Republican Dan Bishop beat well-funded Democrat Dan McCready in a special election for the district last year. The 2018 election for the seat was invalidated due to alleged election fraud to benefit the Republican candidate, Baptist pastor Mark Harris. Bishop now faces Democrat Cynthia Wallace, a finance executive.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat who narrowly beat incumbent Republican Pat McCrory in 2016, has been consistently ahead of Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in the polls. Forest has attacked Cooper for not reopening schools and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, but Cooper has tripled Forest’s campaign fundraising.

Whether Democrats continue to dominate Mecklenburg legislative races will help determine control of the N.C. House, which Republicans have led since 2010. Their majority narrowed in the 2018 election, to 65 seats to Democrats’ 55, as Democrats won all 12 House seats in the county.

Democrats outnumber Republicans two-to-one in Mecklenburg County, but more than one third of registered voters are unaffiliated.

— Bruce Henderson, bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

When will results be final?

The outcome of some races might not be quickly clear.

Last week the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to let N.C. officials count absentee ballots until Nov. 12, as long as they’re postmarked by Nov. 3, giving the state one of the longest grace periods in the nation. If there are lines anywhere in the state at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, results won’t be released until every poll shuts down.

— Bruce Henderson, bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

This is a developing story.

Staff writers Jonathan M. Alexander, Théoden Janes, Catherine Muccigrosso and Melissa Oyler contributed.