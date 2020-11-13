Networks call NC for Trump; latest ballots affect some results but not presidential race

Seven state or federal races remain undecided in North Carolina’s elections as counties across the state finish certifying the results.

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, The Associated Press had yet to declare a result in the N.C. Supreme Court chief justice and attorney general races and in four state legislative races.

And while several news outlets called North Carolina for President Donald Trump on Friday, including CNN, ABC News and NBC News, the AP still considered the race too early to call as of 2:30. McClatchy uses AP projections as its main source in reporting the winners of elections.

As of midday Friday Trump remained ahead of his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, with around 73,000 votes.

North Carolina’s pick for president no longer matters nationwide after Biden collected enough Electoral College votes Saturday to secure the president-elect title.

Judicial races tend to get little attention during elections; however, Supreme Court chief justice candidates Cheri Beasley and Paul Newby turned that around Thursday night.

Newby had led Beasley since Nov. 3 by narrow margins. On Thursday night, Beasley moved ahead of Newby.

Before noon, Newby took back his lead only to have Beasley take it back by 1 p.m. Their leads were expected to continue shifting throughout the afternoon.

In the attorney general’s race, incumbent Josh Stein maintained his lead since Nov. 3. At 2:45 p.m. Friday, Stein had around 14,000 votes more than his opponent, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill.

As of 2:45 p.m., both races were within the range for the trailing candidate to ask for a recount.

New Hanover, Pitt, Cumberland and Alamance counties were waiting to learn who would serve them in the state legislature.

On Friday morning, Sen. Harper Peterson thanked New Hanover County residents for allowing him to serve the past two years.

Former Sen. Michael Lee led Peterson Friday afternoon by 1,268 votes. Lee held 50.5% of the votes.

Three other races had not been called.

Republican Rep. Perrin Jones, who represents Pitt County, was also at risk of losing his seat to Brian Farkas. Farkas, a Democrat, secured 51.1%. Farkas was leading by 814 votes.

Rep. John Szoka was holding on to his seat with 50.88% of the vote in a race with Frances Vinell Jackson. Szoka represents Cumberland County.

Frances Vinell Jackson. Szoka represents Cumberland County. Rep. Stephen Ross, who represents Alamance County, was battling Ricky Hurtado to retain his seat. Hurtado, a Democrat, was leading Ross with 50.6% of the votes.

At the beginning of the week there had been 10 outstanding races.

Since then, Auditor Beth Wood learned she would retain her seat.

State Rep. Josh Dobson will become the next labor commissioner following the retirement of the “elevator queen” Cherie Berry, who posted her photo on every elevator in the state after stepping into the role in 2001.

On Thursday night, Court of Appeals Judge Lucy Inman conceded to Phil Berger Jr., another appeals court judge and the son of the state’s Senate leader, who will become a justice on the Supreme Court bench.