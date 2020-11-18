Hundreds of thousands voted early in Mecklenburg. View our map to see where.

When the polls closed Oct. 15 after the first day of early voting, more than 35,000 Mecklenburg County residents had cast a ballot.

By the time early voting ended 17 days later, some 365,000 people — about 46% of eligible voters — had made their choice for president of the United States, and other top offices.

Twenty-three of the county’s 33 early voting locations saw at least 10,000 voters. Three saw more than 14,000. They were spread out across Mecklenburg — in south Charlotte, the university area and Cornelius.

Some of the precincts that had the lowest turnout were in west Charlotte. One, the Renaissance West STEAM Academy near the Billy Graham Parkway, was the county’s only early voting location to draw fewer than 4,000 voters.

To see how many people voted early at a location near you, hover over the map below.