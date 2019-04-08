RNC names a convention veteran to run the 2020 GOP convention in Charlotte

Why Charlotte was picked for the Republican National Convention in 2020 Rona McDaniel and Vi Lyles explain why Charlotte was chosen for the RNC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rona McDaniel and Vi Lyles explain why Charlotte was chosen for the RNC.

Marcia Lee Kelly, who worked on the last three Republican national conventions, will run the 2020 convention in Charlotte.

National GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel formally named Kelly president and CEO of the convention Monday.

“Marcia’s extensive background in organizing events of this scale will ensure Charlotte is our most successful convention yet,” McDaniel said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have Marcia leading our team as we continue to celebrate President Trump’s America First momentum in the Queen City.”

Until last fall, Kelly was the White House director of management and administration. In 2016 she was the national convention’s director of operations in Cleveland, managing overall convention logistics. She also worked on two previous conventions.

“I am thrilled to serve as President and CEO of the Republican National Convention especially in Charlotte, which has so much to offer as our host city,” Kelly said in a statement.