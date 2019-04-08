RNC 2020

RNC names a convention veteran to run the 2020 GOP convention in Charlotte

Why Charlotte was picked for the Republican National Convention in 2020

Rona McDaniel and Vi Lyles explain why Charlotte was chosen for the RNC. By
Up Next
Rona McDaniel and Vi Lyles explain why Charlotte was chosen for the RNC. By

Marcia Lee Kelly, who worked on the last three Republican national conventions, will run the 2020 convention in Charlotte.

National GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel formally named Kelly president and CEO of the convention Monday.

“Marcia’s extensive background in organizing events of this scale will ensure Charlotte is our most successful convention yet,” McDaniel said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have Marcia leading our team as we continue to celebrate President Trump’s America First momentum in the Queen City.”

Until last fall, Kelly was the White House director of management and administration. In 2016 she was the national convention’s director of operations in Cleveland, managing overall convention logistics. She also worked on two previous conventions.

“I am thrilled to serve as President and CEO of the Republican National Convention especially in Charlotte, which has so much to offer as our host city,” Kelly said in a statement.

  Comments  

Read Next

Charlotte RNC fundraising efforts are ahead of schedule, host committee says

RNC 2020

Charlotte RNC fundraising efforts are ahead of schedule, host committee says

John Lassiter, CEO of the Charlotte host committee for the 2020 Republican National Convention, said fundraising efforts for the gathering that will likely renominate Donald Trump for president are ahead of schedule.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE RNC 2020
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service