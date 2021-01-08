‘A sense of hope.’ Hundreds of patients got COVID shots at Charlotte hospital this week

Days after opening up vaccinations to patients in Charlotte age 75 and up, Novant Health has already vaccinated about 600 people in the Charlotte area in that group, hospital officials said Friday.

And another 2,500 people have vaccines appointments scheduled with the hospital system, infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest told reporters.

“To see the excitement and relief on the faces of patients getting their vaccine has been incredibly encouraging to our teams,” Priest said. “I had the same feeling when I got my first dose of vaccine three weeks ago. You have this sense of relief; you have a sense of hope.”

In the last week, Novant has gotten thousands of calls from people scheduling their vaccine or asking for information about the vaccine. And messages to Novant providers through the system’s online service, MyChart have increased by 65%, Nissen said.

Novant Health contacted eligible patients through MyChart, where they can sign up for an appointment.

Charlotte’s largest hospital system, Atrium Health, has also opened up vaccinations to anyone 75 and older, contacting them through its online system MyAtriumHealth. Atrium has not publicly released how many patients age 75 and up have been vaccinated this week.

Vaccine appointments are currently limited by supply. Both hospital systems, along with Mecklenburg County Public Health, get an allocation of vaccines shipped weekly from the state.

Novant intends to use up its supply of vaccines by the end of the day Friday, Nissen said.

Right now, Novant is offering vaccines at two centralized locations, one in the Charlotte area and one in Winston-Salem. But the hospital system is scouting out larger venues where providers could vaccinate more than 1,000 patients a day at each site, Nissen said.

Even people who get the COVID-19 vaccine should continue social distancing and following COVID-19 restrictions, Priest said.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require two injections, spaced weeks apart.

“Your maximum protection is not going to come until about two weeks after your second dose,” Priest said. “So we have heard of people in the community getting COVID in between the first and second doses.”