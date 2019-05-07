Resources, help available for transgender people in Charlotte and beyond

LGBTQ community centers, resources and suicide prevention help is available in North Carolina and beyond.

The Charlotte Observer provides this abbreviated list of resources to accompany #TeamPregnantDad, a five-part news series that follows Liam Johns, a transgender man from Charlotte, on his journey from pregnancy to fatherhood. Time Out Youth of Charlotte Director O’Neale Atkinson recommends parents and youth alike visit the center’s website for a full list of resources, which is updated as needed.

Time Out Youth of Charlotte opened in 1991 as the city’s first youth center for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people. It is now the longest-serving youth LGBTQ center in Charlotte and the organization maintains a list of resources in North Carolina that includes LGBTQ support groups, more than 15 LGBTQ-friendly local churches, legal and political advocacy organizations and a directory of health services.

For additional local support resources for parents and loved ones of LGBTQ youth, visit PFLAG Charlotte.

Community groups and centers

Charlotte - Time Out Youth and Transcend Charlotte

Raleigh - The LGBT Center of Raleigh and Inside Out, for youth.

Additional locations for parents, adults and children are found through the state, with a list available from Equality NC.

Health care

Charlotte Transgender Health Care Group

Atrium Health Levine Children’s Center for Gender Health, at Teen Health Connection (Opened April 2019. Call 704-381-8382).

National Center for Transgender Equality - Know Your Rights page

Carolinas CARE Partnership

The PowerHouse Project (Charlotte-based)

University of California, San Francisco’s Center of Excellence for Transgender Health

Media and social

qnotes - biweekly publication based in Charlotte

Charlotte Black Pride

Charlotte Pride

Suicide prevention and crisis hotlines

Discrimination, isolation, bullying and rejection from family members often places LGBTQ persons at greater risk of self-harm or suicide. Crisis assistance and 24/7 hotlines are free and widely available.

National helplines include the Trevor Project (1-866-4UTREVOR or 1-866-488-7386); the Trans Lifeline (877-565-8860); National Youth Crisis Hotline (1-800-442-HOPE or 1-800-442-4673); and the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-SAFE or 1-800-799-7233).

In Charlotte, crisis response teams are available via the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Crisis Intervention Team and Mecklenburg County Mobile Crisis Unit. The crisis unit hotline is 704-566-3410 (select option 1 after dialing). When dialing 911 in Charlotte in a life-threatening situation, callers may ask for a Crisis Intervention officer or a “C-I-T” officer.