Never miss the big story again – here’s how you can get more of the best of The Charlotte Observer

A calm classroom, then chaos. After a tragic shooting at UNC Charlotte, we spoke with survivors and victims’ families to better understand what happened that day and why.

How will Charlotte leaders respond to this year’s spike in homicides? In our continuing coverage of this deadly year, we ask questions and search for answers.

We chronicled the story of a transgender man’s journey to have a baby, a journey that challenged assumptions about sex and gender.





My name is Doug Miller and I’m the investigations editor here at The Charlotte Observer. I’m excited to announce that we are launching a newsletter that will deliver our best journalism to your inbox. I know it can be difficult to keep up with in-depth stories amid the daily stream of news and information. This is meant to be an easy way for you to stay informed.





Our reporters and editors work hard to produce stories that go beyond the headlines of the day. We dig deeper to explain how the news fits into the big picture. We hold people in power accountable. And you can always trust that source documents, original reporting and a commitment to accuracy are at the core of all of our watchdog journalism.





We also capture extraordinary moments of humanity, moments of joy and grief that tie our community together.

Starting next week, I’ll compile some of our top work for you in our new weekly newsletter. If you want to unsubscribe, just click on the link below. We want to make this newsletter a useful, vital part of your week.

