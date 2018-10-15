UNC student who poured blood and ink on Silent Sam is set to appear in court Monday

Supporters of Maya Little, a UNC-Chapel Hill student who poured blood and ink on the Silent Sam Confederate statue in April, gathered outside the courthouse Monday morning before Little was expected to appear before a judge.

They set up signs outside the Orange County Courthouse that said “Free Food for Anti-Racists” and “The Revolution is a Breakfast Party!”

Little, a doctoral student, will likely be tried Monday on a misdemeanor charge of defacing a public statue or monument. She also faces honor court charges at UNC.





Before walking into court Monday morning, Little said her supporters were there because institutions, including UNC-Chapel Hill, have failed them.

“They have failed to stop white supremacy,” Little said. “They have failed to remove it from campus and now they are punishing the people who have fought against it.”

In interviews with the media, Little has talked about why on April 30 she vandalized the controversial monument, which protesters toppled four months later. Her actions were shared via Facebook Live.

“I went to Silent Sam. I poured my blood and red ink on the statue,” Little told The News & Observer last spring. “Without that context of what it was built on, which is violence toward black people, it is not a historical object. It is missing its history. It is sanitized.”

If Little’s legal strategy reflects her message, her attorney, Scott Holmes, will likely try to put the emphasis on Silent Sam and those who kept the statue on campus.

Holmes has subpoenaed UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt and Police Chief Jeff McCracken. N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has objected on their behalf, saying they were not at the protest that April evening and have nothing to add to the criminal trial.

A judge will likely decide Monday morning whether Folt and McCracken have to testify, according to Orange-Chatham District Attorney Jim Woodall. Little’s trial is expected to begin later in the day.

Silent Sam, which is now in storage, stood atop a pedestal on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus for 105 years. The monument depicts a Confederate soldier who faced north.

UNC officials are now trying to decide what’s next for Silent Sam. A 2015 state law prevents the removal of monuments on public property without the state historical commission’s approval.

Holmes, an N.C. Central University law professor and supervising attorney of the school’s Civil Litigation Clinic, has been representing for free individuals charged in social movements for years as part of his private practice.

His clients include those charged with toppling the Durham statue in 2017 and those charged in the Silent Sam case as well.

This story will be updated throughout the day.