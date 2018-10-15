He wanted to feed the squirrels. Instead, he set off his own booby trap, NC cops say

A man who set up booby traps around his North Carolina home had to be taken to the hospital when he triggered one of them Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 68-year-old man was seriously injured after he was shot by the booby trap around 11:30 a.m., the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said in a WCNC report.
The man, who has not been identified, set up a shotgun at his back door, per goupstate.com.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man “opened his back door to feed the squirrels outside, and that’s when the booby trap went off,” WBTV reported. The shotgun blast hit the man in the arm, which was saved by a deputy who applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
After being taken to an area hospital in Shelby, deputies said, it was likely the 68-year-old would “be flown (to) Charlotte,” for treatment, WCNC reported.
According to sheriff’s deputies, the shotgun at the back door was one of many “booby traps the man had set up around his home,” according to WBTV.
